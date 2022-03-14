31.8 C
Bangkok
Sports

Tom Brady’s Touchdown Football Sells for US$518,000

By CTN News
Tom Brady's Final Career Touchdown Football Sells for US$518,000

According to Football Today, the game ball Tom Brady threw for his last career touchdown as a Buccaneer has sold for $518,000.

Brady threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter of the NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, cutting the Rams’ lead to 27-20.

Due to the lack of indication from Tom Brady that he would retire, and given only rumors that he was contemplating retirement, Evans threw the football into the stands. Upon catching the ball, the fan consigned it.

The first touchdown football Tom Brady threw in his career (to Terry Glenn) with the New England Patriots was previously auctioned off on the site for $428,841.

The starting bid for Brady’s last touchdown football was $100,000, with 23 people placing bids. The ball was predicted to sell for $1 million by some at the site.

Tom Brady is still under contract with the Buccaneers, and he has hinted about returning.

However, coach Bruce Arians said last month that Brady did not appear to be interested in returning, based on his conversations with him.

Tom Brady Retires

Tom Brady officially retired from the National Football League after 22 seasons on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

In an Instagram post, Brady confirmed rumors earlier in the week, writing, “It’s time to pass the baton to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Brady leaves the field with seven Lombardi trophies, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and a net worth of $250 million.

Despite having won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and a seventh with the Buccaneers after the 2020 season, Brady is actually worth less than his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the supermodel turned entrepreneur is worth $400 million

During his nine Super Bowl appearances with the Patriots, he set a record for the most appearances in a single season. Brady has earned $230 million in salary and another $100 million in endorsements.

Aston Martin, Under Armour, UGG, and Tag Heuer are among his endorsements. The Buccaneers paid him $27.5 million in 2021.

