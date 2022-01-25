Sports
Kardiac Kansas Wins Another Thriller, this Time Against No. 13 Texas Tech
Texas Tech and No. 5 Kardiac Kansas went to double overtime and despite matching punch for punch the entire night, the Jayhawks won 94-91.
The Jayhawks aren’t the first team to flourish in tight games in recent memory. Kansas beat Oklahoma 67-64 on January 18. After falling behind by 16 points at halftime, Kansas came back to beat Kardiac Kansas State on the road 78-75 – a program record.
Allen Fieldhouse was a familiar venue this time, and by the halfway mark of the second half, it did not appear that the game would need two extra periods.
In the second half, Kansas led by as much as 12 points, but Texas Tech battled back with a 17-5 run to end regulation tied 75-75.
Kardiac Kansas was in the lead with 23 seconds left in the first overtime but lost 86-83 with 23 seconds left in the second overtime. It was at that point that senior guard Ochai Agbaji came through, which he did all night. With seven seconds remaining, he hit a three-pointer to tie the score and force a second overtime.
At the end of the night, he scored 37 points, a career-high.
With 1:49 left in the second overtime, freshman KJ Adams Jr. converted a put-back layup, tying the game, 91-91. Kansas made three free throws from that point on to win the game.
Kardiac Kansas was also paced by junior Christian Braun with 15 points, senior David McCormack with 13 and redshirt sophomore Jalin Wilson with 11 rebounds.
Bryson Williams, a super-senior for Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball, scored a team-high 33 points. Kevin Obanor contributed 17 points while super-senior Davion Warren contributed 15.
It brings Kansas’ conference record to 6-1. Texas Tech drops to 5-3.