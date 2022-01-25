Texas Tech and No. 5 Kardiac Kansas went to double overtime and despite matching punch for punch the entire night, the Jayhawks won 94-91.

The Jayhawks aren’t the first team to flourish in tight games in recent memory. Kansas beat Oklahoma 67-64 on January 18. After falling behind by 16 points at halftime, Kansas came back to beat Kardiac Kansas State on the road 78-75 – a program record.

Allen Fieldhouse was a familiar venue this time, and by the halfway mark of the second half, it did not appear that the game would need two extra periods.

In the second half, Kansas led by as much as 12 points, but Texas Tech battled back with a 17-5 run to end regulation tied 75-75.

Kardiac Kansas was in the lead with 23 seconds left in the first overtime but lost 86-83 with 23 seconds left in the second overtime. It was at that point that senior guard Ochai Agbaji came through, which he did all night. With seven seconds remaining, he hit a three-pointer to tie the score and force a second overtime.