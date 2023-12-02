Ryan Garcia’s Former Trainer Expects Vengeance From Him

(CTN News) – Joe Goossen, the ex-trainer of Ryan Garcia, is expecting notable improvement from the talented boxing prodigy in his upcoming match against Oscar Duarte on December 2.

During their last fight in April, Goossen was Ryan Garcia coach when he suffered a defeat in the seventh round against Gervonta Davis, marking their third partnership as trainer and fighter.

Despite the loss, Goossen acknowledges the challenge of going up against one of boxing’s most formidable adversaries. “He will come back with an intense resolve,” Goossen expressed to Boxing News.

After the defeat against Davis, Ryan Garcia decided to part ways with Goossen and is currently under the guidance of Derrick James. It is common for a significant loss to strain the bond between a fighter and their former trainer, but this is not the case for Goossen.

Rather, the experienced cornerman remains optimistic about Ryan Garcia future and believes that he still has the ability to defeat some of the top fighters in the boxing world.

Nevertheless, when it comes to confronting right-handers, Ryan surpasses nearly all other individuals. His skills and techniques are particularly effective against opponents who favor their right hand,” Goossen added.

Left-handed opponents can be a unique challenge for athletes, but Ryan is a skilled and determined athlete who embraces challenges.

Despite the difficulties, he is confident and determined to succeed. Ryan’s strong work ethic and willingness to adapt sets him apart from others. With his focus and determination, he is sure to make a comeback and surpass his previous performance.

Ryan Garcia never gives up and always strives to be the best. Whether facing left-handed opponents or any other challenges, Ryan will rise to the occasion and come out on top.

SEE ALSO:

The Pistons’ Season Incompetence Is Shown By One Statistic.