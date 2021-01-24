Connect with us

Spain's Carolina Marin Wins Back-to-Back Badminton Titles
Published

48 seconds ago

on

Thailand Open, Carolina Marin, Badminton, Thailand Open,

Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin on Sunday claimed her second Thailand Open title against women’s singles top seed Tai Tzu-ying. Thailand is hosting three consecutive badminton tournaments in a bio-secure coronavirus bubble, without spectators.

Former world champion Carolina Marin, 27, went into Sunday’s Toyota Thailand Open final without losing a single game across the two tournaments. She won the Yonex Thailand Open final on Jan 17.

The Spaniard claimed the first game 21-19.

The Taiwan’s 26-year-old Tai Tzu-ying appeared to lose her confidence early in the second set, as a dangerous Marin asserted her dominance. Tai saved four match points but her comeback was too little too late as Marin sealed her victory 21-17.

Marin has faced an uphill battle to recover from a January 2019 knee injury in time to defend her crown in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles, Thailand Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh beat South Koreans Seo Seung-ae and Chae ‘sYujung.

Four people involved in the tournaments, including two players, have tested positive for the coronavirus during the past fortnight of competition.

The finale — the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals — kicks off on Wednesday at the Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani and will be contested by the top eight of each discipline.

Chinese and Japanese athletes have not participated in the Bangkok tournaments.

Source: Bangkok Post

