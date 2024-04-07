Connect with us

Health

Prostate Cancer Scans Are Cheaper, Faster, And Can Help More Men
Health

$5B Deal Talks Between Pfizer And Global Blood Therapeutics

Health News News Asia

Hong Kong Man Contracts Herpes Virus B After Monkey Bite

Health

Bird Flu Outbreak In The US Is The Subject Of A CDC Health Alert

Health

COVID-19 Vaccines For High-Risk Groups To Be Piled Up In South Korea

Health

What to Do (and Not Do) Before Visiting the Beauty Clinic for Skin Treatments—6 Vital Tips All Women Should Know

Health

Following Measles Cases, TB Breaks Out In Chicago Migrant Shelters

Health News

Concern Grows Over Children Using e-Cigarettes and Vapers in Thailand

Health News Regional News Tourism

Thailand's Government Considers Emergency Health Insurance for Tourists

Health

Prostate Cancer Treatment 225Ac-J591 Is Approved By The FDA

Health

Patients With Breast Cancer May Be Able To Skip Chemotherapy

Health

Texans Spread Bird Flu From Cow To Cow And Human To Human

Health

When Adderall Is Short, Can Medical Marijuana Help?

Health

When to Visit a Paediatric Clinic vs. the Emergency Room?

Health

Uptake Of COVID-19 Vaccine Is Up, But Still Way Below 2021

Health

Thailand Reports No "Flesh-Eating Disease"After Outbreak in Japan

Health

Wellhealthorganic Home Remedies Tags: Easy Steps to Unlocking Natural Wellness

Health

Aiotechnical.com Health & Beauty - Providing Digital Healthcare Solutions!

Health

Iron Lung: History, Functionality, and Impact on Healthcare - A Comprehensive Guide

Health

Cases Of Measles In The U.S. Near 100, Nearly 70% Higher Than In 2023

Health

Prostate Cancer Scans Are Cheaper, Faster, And Can Help More Men

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Prostate Cancer Scans Are Cheaper, Faster, And Can Help More Men

(CTN News) – Reducing the duration of MRI scans for prostate cancer by a third would make them more affordable and accessible without reducing their accuracy.

The main result of a UK trial indicates that lowering costs might increase the number of men eligible for scans.

Cancer Research UK estimates there are 52,300 new prostate cancer cases each year in the United Kingdom, which is more than 140 cases per day.

Currently, doctors perform three-stage MRI scans for patients suspected of having prostate cancer, in which contrast dye is injected at the third stage. This enhances the images displayed on the MRI scan.

University College London (UCL) and University College London Hospitals researchers assessed the impact of dropping the third stage in a trial called Prime that involved 555 patients from 22 hospitals in 12 countries.

The researchers found that the shorter scan was able to diagnose 29% of prostate cancers – the same percentage as the three-step scan.

In her presentation at the European Association of Urology conference in Paris last week, lead radiologist Dr. Clare Allen stated that significant prostate cancers would not be missed in the absence of a contrast scan.

According to her, the scans will be faster, cheaper, and more accessible to more men, but it should be noted that dropping the third part of the MRI scan is contingent upon the first two parts being of high quality.

An MRI with two phases was also found to be almost 50% less expensive than a three-phase scan: a three-phase scan costs on average £273, while a two-phase scan costs £145.

According to Matthew Hobbs, director of research at Prostate Cancer UK, which co-funded the trial with the John Black Charitable Foundation, the results mean that men can now obtain cheaper, more rapid scans that do not require an injection.

More men will be able to receive a better, more accurate diagnosis at a lower cost to healthcare systems not only in the UK, but around the globe as well.

