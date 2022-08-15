West Ham Is Defeated By Nottingham Forest In The English Premier League

CTN NEWS – The City Ground will host the second match of the English Premier League season on Sunday night, August 14. Nottingham Forest will open home for West Ham United.

The 11 lineups of both teams in this game consist of :

Nottingham Forest: Dean Henderson, McKenna, Moussa Niakate, Joe Walroll, Neco Williams, Johnson Manga. Hunt, John Obian, Harry Toffolo, Jesse Lingard, Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi

West Ham:Lukas Fabianski, Vladimir Shufal, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, D. Clan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Mikhail Antonio

First half :

Starting in the first half, in the 12th minute, the home side ” Nottingham Forest ” got a chance to win first from Neko Williams, opened the ball to Taiwo Awoniyi, and headed the ball over the crossbar in the 25th minute.

Got a chance to win some from Tomas Zuchek got a header, but still saved Dean Henderson in the next 29th minute, the locals got a rhythm from Brennan Johnson to shoot with the right.

But not through Lukas Fabianski’s hands in the 38th minute West Ham United, the visiting team got a win from Mikhail Antonio, who fired from the left in the penalty area, the ball was still out of the box before injury time.

The forest will be happy from the stroke of the visiting team defender, intercepting the ball in the way of Taiwo Awoniyi, shooting into the team to lead 1-0 by the end of the first half, this score.

Second half :

Returning in the second half in the 53rd minute, Brennan Johnson had the opportunity to slip in before a counter-attack.

Goalkeeper but not the door Because it is an offside rhythm, in the 61st minute, the visiting team, the Hammers, got a chance to win from Said Benrahma, who shot a free kick.

But the ball hit the crossbar, unfortunately, before the 65th minute, the visiting team got a penalty from the rhythm of McKenna’s handball But it was Declan Rice’s shot to save the goalkeeper.

Missed the opportunity to equalize until 90 minutes, no more goals. End of the game ” Nottingham Forest ” defeated ” West Ham United ” 1-0

