Buriram United Defeat T1 League Champions Chiang Rai United 1-0

League Champions Chiangrai United were defeated 1-0 by Buriram United that move up to joint second in Thai League 1 on Wednesday night. Supachok Sarachart’s spot kick after 71 minutes finished off Chiangrai United at Chang Arena.

The Thunder Castle and Port each have 41 points, 16 behind runaway leaders BG Pathum United. The top two teams at the end of the season earn spots in the AFC Champions League group stage in 2022.

The third-placed side and FA Cup champions will compete in the play-offs to enter the ACL group stage.

In one of the most dramatic matches of the season, Prachuap drew 1-1 with Ratchaburi thanks to two penalties in injury time.

Willen Mota scored from the spot to give Prachuap the lead but Ratchaburi were awarded a penalty moments later.

Philip Roller’s spot kick was saved by Prachuap goalkeeper Natthapong Kachornmalee.

But as Prachuap players were celebrating, the referee ordered a penalty retake as Natthapong stepped off the line before his save. This time, Steeven Langil made no mistake from the spot.

At Boonyachinda Stadium, hosts Police Tero boosted their hopes of survival with a 2-0 win against fellow relegation contenders Sukhothai.

Goals from Narong Jansawek after 25 minutes and Dragan Boskovic on 73 minutes sealed the crucial win for the hosts. In other match, Nakhon Ratchasima drew 0-0 with Samut Prakan.

Port’s agony continues

Port’s slump continued when they lost 2-1 at bitter rivals SCG Muang Thong United in Thai League 1 on Tuesday night. In-form forward Sardor Mirzayev of Uzbekistan gave Muang Thong the lead after 51 minutes at SCG Stadium.

Spain’s Sergio Suarez equalised for the visitors 10 minutes later only for Brazilian Willian Popp to scored the winner in the 67th minute.

Second-placed Port remain 16 points behind leaders BG Pathum United who should have few problems when they host bottom club Rayong that have suffered five successive losses tomorrow.

Spectators return to Chiangrai United

Fans will be allowed at most stadiums in Thai league matches from this weekend, officials said. The move came after the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) eased its Covid-19 restrictions, said Korrawee Pritsananantakul, acting CEO of Thai League Co.

Each stadium can welcome spectators up to 50 percent of its capacity with strict Covid-19 protocols, he said.

However, fans are still prohibited from entering stadiums in high-risk provinces, Korrawee said.