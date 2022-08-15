Pittsburgh Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Felt Every Bit Of Energy In His First Game As A Steeler

(CTN News) – As the first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenny Pickett, led his team on a game-winning drive, resulting in a last-second touchdown, during his first game in the NFL, shook the stadium.

After Mark Robinson forced a fumble on Drew Lock that was recovered by Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickett and the Steelers offense got the ball back with 1:10 left on the clock.

Final Score of Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers gave the Seattle Seahawks four seconds to go 75 yards and tie the game after five plays and 43 yards.

On the right sideline, Pickett threw a pass to Tyler Vaughns . In the endzone, Vaughns broke a tackle and sealed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first victory of the season.

After the game, Pickett said, “I liked the matchup, I liked the look. Free access.”. After the game, Pickett said, “I liked the matchup, I liked the look. Free access.”. “Give Tyler a chance, he’s a talented player. He made a move and scored.”

In fact, Pickett’s first NFL game was against the Steelers. The rookie quarterback completed 13 of his 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns with his family in the stands. This capping off a memorable night for all of Pittsburgh Steelers Nation.

Pickett described the moment as “special.” It was my first time attending a Steelers game and I played in it, so I was excited. I’ve been here for five years, coming up on six now.

I had a lot of my family members with me. My old coach [Pat] Narduzzi was there for a short while. It was a unique experience.

