The Warriors’ Struggles Put Into Perspective By Steve Kerr’s Wife

The start of the season for the Warriors has been quite atypical of their usual performance. With a record of 9-10, they have suffered a six-game losing streak in the first half of November.

Although they have won three of their last five games, their recent loss to the Kings on Tuesday was particularly devastating.

Despite leading by 17 points in the third quarter, Golden State allowed Sacramento to make a comeback. Furthermore, the Warriors were ahead by five points with only 58 seconds left to play but lost due to two turnovers in the final minute.

During an interview on the Tolbert & Copes show on KNBR radio, Coach Steve Kerr revealed that the Warriors’ elimination from the in-season tournament profoundly impacted him.

Kerr admitted to feeling restless in bed and constantly thinking about the defeat after returning from Sacramento. However, his wife Margot offered him a new outlook on the situation.

At approximately 2 a.m., Margot awakens and exclaims, “Goodness, it’s only November. Please calm down.” he continued. “Confused, I inquire, “What do you mean?” And she responds, “All I can hear are these audible sighs, restlessness, just go to sleep.”

She is correct. The Warriors still have ample time to resolve their issues. Last season, they had the same record in their first 19 games before regaining their momentum and ultimately finishing sixth in the Western Conference with a 44-38 record.

I am certain that is precisely what Margot conveyed to Steve during their late-night conversation.

