(CTN News) – In Sunday’s 250th “Real Madrid Won El Clasico,” Barcelona wore a different jersey, featuring a twist on its iconic design. For the game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the jerseys bore the owl-shaped logo of rapper Drake’s company.

In El Clasico, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1

Thanks to a 12-year sponsorship deal with Spotify. However, the result was the same as in six of the teams’ previous seven meetings. Barca’s first La Liga loss of the season came courtesy of Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory.

In the end, it was a sobering defeat for Barcelona, who spent roughly $140 million on players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, and remains a small miracle away from being eliminated from the Champions League group stage for the second straight season.

With two rounds left in the group stage, a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan last week all but put its hopes of advancing to the knockout round on life support.

Having not faced a high-scoring team in its previous six La Liga games, Barcelona faced a stiffer challenge against Real Madrid.

A 2-0 halftime lead for Real Madrid was cut to 2-1 by Ferran Torres in the 83rd minute after goals from Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde. After being tripped, Rodrygo scored the final goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Last year, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti learned from a 4-0 defeat to Barcelona. He said, citing tactical decisions involving Luka Modric, among other changes, that he made last season, but in this game he has tried not to change.

The starting eleven should include many players who deserve it. There was a lot of energy in the match, and if things didn’t go as planned, Valverde and [Eduarco] Camavinga were available.”

Real Madrid leads Barcelona by three games in La Liga. In the hope of achieving immediate success, spending so freely in an attempt to close the gap between the teams did not succeed. A loss in a El Clasico is a superb prospect for his manager, Xavi Hernandez.

The Mexican expressed optimism, but said he was not happy with anything despite his faith and self-respect. “It doesn’t matter how much faith and self-respect you have, nothing comes out of this game.”.

“Today’s match was an excellent opportunity to continue leading, but we ended up empty-handed. We had a chance to draw, but we didn’t take advantage of it.”

