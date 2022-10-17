Phuket in Chaos as Flooding Strands Tourist and Flights

On Sunday, flooding in Phuket interrupted air traffic, causing passengers to miss their flights and those arriving to struggle to reach their hotels or destinations.

Several visitors missed flights owing to traffic congestion on roads leading to the airport caused by flooding, despite all airports extending service at check-in counters by 20 minutes to one hour, according to Phuket’s public relations office.

She noted that the situation was no better for people flying in because public transportation was hampered by vehicles stopped on roadways.

After torrential rain inundated portions of the island throughout the night, Phuket airport has advised that passengers arrive 3 to 4 hours before their planned departures.

The mayhem occurred when many tourists left the island at the end of a four-day weekend for government and state enterprise officials.

One of the hardest hit areas was Phuket’s beautiful old quarter.

Following severe rains from early Saturday night to Sunday morning, many portions of the island have been inundated, causing significant traffic disruption.

Flood waters knee to waist deep in Phuket.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said all disaster prevention and mitigation centres and local governments had been directed to mobilize staff and equipment to assist flood victims, adding that water levels varied – knee-deep in some places and waist-deep in others.

A landslide occurred on the upward slope of Patong Mountain at Patong Beach, Phuket. The Patong Fire Department worked hard to clear the fallen earth from the road.

Many electricity poles also fell over the road, leading the Provincial Electricity Authority to turn off the power briefly while repairs were made.

The public relations office of Phuket Municipality also made a notice, stating that water levels in the Klong Bangyai canal had risen due to heavy rain, creating flooding in numerous locations.

Call 076-211111, 199, or Phuket Municipality number 1132 if you need assistance or want sandbags to create flood-prevention walls.

The Royal Thai Navy also sent four rapid-response mobile teams to the Old Town area, the Tha Rua shrine, and the Satri Phuket School to assist flood victims.