Jorge López Blames Media’s Mistakes on Words After On-Field Outburst

(CTN News) – Jorge Lopez, the New York Mets pitcher, appeared to blame the media for misinterpreting his words because he was speaking to reporters after an outburst he had while leaving the mound following Wednesday’s game.

Jorge López outburst occurred after the game had been played. It would appear that Jorge López was referring to the Mets of Major League Baseball as “the worst team in probably the whole f—ing Major League Baseball” when he made this statement on the occasion.

In contrast, Jorge López remarked on his Instagram Stories that he was discussing the fact that he was the worst teammate that has ever existed in the history of the entire universe. He was referring to the fact that he was the sole member of the team. Indeed, he went so far as to assert that he was the worst teammate that has ever existed in the history of the world.

"Whoever ever heard of me?" In a statement that was made by the author, it was mentioned that "Thanks to the media for making it worse."

On Wednesday, the New York Mets lost their third straight game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It has now been three consecutive losses for the Mets. Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets ended in a Dodgers victory.

The score was tied at three all at the end of the third game. The Dodgers, on the other hand, broke the deadlock by scoring six runs over the course of the eighth inning. At that precise instant in time, the Dodgers were actively participating in the game.

Jorge Lopez made the following statement:

Which stated that a check swing should be considered a ball after the Dodgers had already won the game, third base umpire Ramon De Jesus made the decision to immediately remove Lopez from the game.

After Lopez had completed leaving the field, he untucked his jersey, and then shortly after that, the right-handed pitcher threw his glove over the protective netting and into the seats, thereby providing a fan with a memento that they could take with them when they left the stadium.

The manager of the Mets, Carlos Mendoza, made a statement in which he referred to the action as “unacceptable,” and he insisted that the team will deal with the issue “internally.” Mendoza’s statement was issued in response to the action. Having given the matter a great deal of thought, it was anticipated that the reliever would be designated for assignment (DFA) in the not too distant future.

A great deal of thought and deliberation went into making this decision. It was immediately after that that Jorge López claimed to have made critical comments about his team, according to SNY. They say Jorge López made the comments.

In addition, the Mets have given the former All-Star the option to make a total of 28 appearances from the bullpen throughout the course of the current season due to the fact that they have supplied him with this opportunity. With 19 strikeouts and two saves to his name, he has a 3.76 earned run average.

