Denis Shapovalov fumes at Nadal & Chair Umpire, Says ‘You guys are Corrupt’

Even before the Australian Open began, 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was deported. Now, Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov slammed the umpire as “corrupt” in his match against another 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. Nadal won, but not before Denis Shapovalov made a huge comeback from two sets down. In the end, Nadal won 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3.

As the match was intense and full of emotions, the Canadian tennis star felt that Nadal should have been given a time violation for taking so much time while serving. The umpire present at the Rod Laver Court, Carlos Bernardes, had a different opinion. Shapovalov shouted, “You guys are all corrupt!” at the umpire. After that, both players talked and shook hands as they worked out their differences.

You don’t see that every day!! 🤯🤯 After clashing with the umpire for a second time, Denis Shapovalov has been met in the middle of the court by his opponent Rafael Nadal to sort out business. 🎾👏#AusOpen – Live on Channel 9 and 9Now pic.twitter.com/2nl8dz0yzG — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 25, 2022

“You guys are all corrupt,” Shapovalov tells umpire Carlos Bernardes. (argument having to do with time Nadal had taken after the set break) pic.twitter.com/zY7443KoSd — Tennis Majors (@Tennis_Majors) January 25, 2022

It appears they’ve got it all worked out 😊 pic.twitter.com/nA3LDj2wD5 — Tennis Majors (@Tennis_Majors) January 25, 2022

Denis Shapovalov became so frustrated that he even threw his racket. When he was frustrated, he slammed the racket on the ground and bent it out of shape. The two stars did battle hard out there.

Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov: Canadian so close to a stunning comeback The quarter-final match between Rafel Nadal and Denis Shapovalov was a match for the ages. There were some amazing shots, a stunning comeback, and controversy. Shapovalov lost two sets early on as Nadal managed to establish his dominance. Shapovalov was not done yet, as the Spaniard led 6-3, 6-4. He started hitting aces down the line and eventually took the game away from Nadal. After several games and an important break, he won the third set. Shapovalov broke just when he was needed in the fourth set to completely change the momentum. But Nadal held on and turned the match around despite all his experience. After winning the final set with ease, he will now have a couple of days to rest up for his semifinal match. In the game, Shapovalov had 20 aces and only five double faults. However, Nadal had trouble controlling his serve as he hit eight aces and 11 double faults. Neither player broke the other’s serve more than five times. The team also won three games in a row, showing how close and intense the match was.

