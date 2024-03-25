Barcelona’s Joao Cancelo Rips Manchester City, Pep Guardiola For Being Ungrateful

(CTN News) – Joao Cancelo, right-back for FC Barcelona, has criticised Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, claiming they did not appreciate him and spread false news about him.

Upon joining Man City from Juventus in 2019, Joao Cancelo became the most expensive right-back at the time and became a key member of the squad.

The player fell out of favor with Guardiola after some time, and was ultimately loaned to the German club Bayern Munich where he spent six months in 2023.

As a result of a recent interview with A Bola, Joao Cancelo has discussed his history with Guardiola and Man City, saying he has always been committed to the team.

“I believe Manchester City were somewhat ungrateful to me when they informed me of my departure, since I was an extremely important player in the years I spent there,” Joao Cancelo said.

I was always committed to the club and to the fans, and I always gave everything. I can recall a time when I was mugged and attacked, and the next day I was playing against Arsenal at the Emirates.

“These are things that are not forgotten. I left my wife and daughter alone at home, terrified. In a nod to Guardiola’s public criticism, Joao Cancelo noted that “People may remember this only because Guardiola has much greater strength than me when it comes to speaking out.”

As well as speaking about Guardiola slapping him in front of the media, Joao Cancelo discussed his dissatisfaction with the performances of his former teammates Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake.

There were lies told, he insisted. The coach believes I have never been a bad colleague to them, and you can ask Ake or Rico about it. I do not harbor any superiority complex or inferiority complex towards them.

A former Barcelona player, the Portuguese has now been enjoying his time at the club where he feels valued by the fans, as well as rated by Head Coach Xavi Hernandez.

He stated, “My entire family is from Benfica, but I have always admired Barcelona. All my idols played here, I admire how they treat young players, and they have a game culture that I admire.

Afterwards, I transferred to Barcelona, took a pay cut, but that did not bother me in the slightest. This was the third time I was considering coming to Barcelona, and now I have arrived.”

SEE ALSO:

3-Seed UConn Women’s Basketball Beats 14-Seed Jackson State 86-64