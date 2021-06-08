Thailand’s War Elephants Lose to UAE at World Cup Qualifiers

Thailand’s national football team the War Elephants suffered a 3-1 loss in their game against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The United Arab Emirates moved into sole possession of second place in Group G of the Asian qualifiers for the Fifa 2022 World Cup the 3-1 win over Thailand.

Naturalised Brazilians Caio and Fabio de Lima gave the UAE a two-goal lead at halftime before Thailand’s 18-year-old striker Suphanat Mueanta pulled one back after the break, only for Mohammed Jumaa to put the result beyond doubt in stoppage-time.

The War Elephants let Indonesia walk away with a point following a 2-2 draw on June 1. They will play Malaysia on June 15. The game will take place in the UAE and kick off at 11.45pm, Thai time.

Vietnam remain top of Group G after they crushed Indonesia 4-0 .

At the end of the second qualifying stage, eight group winners and four best second-placed will make it to the final phase of the Asian qualifiers.

Asian Qualifiers Vietnam VS Indonesia

Vietnam turned on the power in the second half to defeat Indonesia 4-0 on Monday to stay top of Group G of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Malaysia, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates all on nine points, Vietnam needed a win to further tighten their grip on the top of the group against Indonesia who have been knocked out of the reckoning for FIFA World Cup qualification, and coach Park Hang-seo’s men duly delivered with an attacking masterclass.

Vietnam’s first clear cut chance fell to Van Duc Phan midway through the first half, when he received the ball inside the penalty area and attempted a few tricks to move away from his marker before firing in from a tight angle, but goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata was equal to it.

In the first chance of the second half, substitute Xuan Truong Luong lashed a long range shot from outside the area, but his shot rattled the crossbar on its way out with Argawinata failing to get a touch on it.

Vietnam doubled the score through Nguyen Quang Hai who smacked a long range shot that settled into Argawinata’s net to make it 2-0 in the 62nd minute.

Less than three minutes later, Vietnam got their third goal and put the game to bed through substitute Nguyen Cong Phuong, who tapped in following a corner that was initially headed towards goal by Nguyen Tien Linh to make the score 3-0.

Van Thanh Vu produced a sensational left footed shot from the edge of the area in the 73rd minute to add his side’s fourth of the night, with the ball settling into the top corner.

The result took Vietnam to 14 points at the top, with Indonesia are still at the bottom on a point before the former face Malaysia in four days’ time, while Indonesia face hosts the UAE on the same day in the penultimate Matchday of the group.