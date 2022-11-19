Connect with us

FIFA World Cup 2022: When is the Opening Ceremony and Who is Performing?
(CTN News) – What you need to know about the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar, which runs from November 20 to December 18, is as follows:

When will the opening ceremony take place?

  • Before the first Group A match between the hosts Qatar and Ecuador, the FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony will take place on Sunday.
  • At 1400 GMT, the ceremony is set to start.
  • The opening ceremony was supposed to occur before Qatar’s first game on Monday, which would have resulted in the uncommon circumstance of two games taking place before it. The first game in Qatar was then moved forward by a day.
  • Guillermo Lasso, the president of Ecuador, said that he would not go to his nation’s important first game due to internal instability.

Where will the opening ceremony take place?

  • The 60,000-person Al Bayt Stadium, located 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Doha, will host the opening ceremony.
  • The Al Bayt Stadium is the most remote but also one of the largest and features a retractable roof. It was named and built after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf.

Who will be performing at the opening ceremony?

  • FIFA has not yet released a complete list of the opening ceremony performers.
  • One of the boy band’s seven members, Jungkook, of South Korea’s BTS, announced he would play a song called “Dreamers” during the event.
  • The Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, and Nora Fatehi have all been mentioned as potential performers for the opening ceremony, according to the Telegraph.
  • Williams said that declining to play in Qatar would be “hypocritical” of him in an extract from an interview with Italy’s Il Venerd di Repubblica that would be published the following month.
  • According to a rumour, British artist Dua Lipa was going to perform. According to several Spanish media sources, Shakira was reportedly not going to perform.
  • The Times quoted singer Rod Stewart as saying he had declined a gig in Qatar for “over $1 million.”

Who was the opening ceremony performer for 2018?

  • Williams, a British pop singer, and Aida Garifullina, a Russian soprano, sang during the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, which took place in Moscow.
  • At the opening ceremony, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian President Vladimir Putin made statements.

