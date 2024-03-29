Connect with us

Panthers Sign Jadeveon Clowney To a 2-Year, $20 Million Deal
Panthers Sign Jadeveon Clowney To a 2-Year, $20 Million Deal

(CTN News) – Jadeveon Clowney has been offered a contract by the Carolina Panthers following his resurgence with the Baltimore Ravens.

An official statement was issued by the Panthers on Wednesday confirming the signing of the veteran pass-rusher. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the contract will be for two years and $20 million, with a maximum value of $24 million.

He is a native of South Carolina and will now reside about 25 miles from Rock Hill, where he was born.

A year ago, Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Ravens following a free agency period that extended into training camp. With 28 tackles and two sacks in 12 games for the Cleveland Browns, the former NFL scout. 1 overall draft pick had one of the poorest seasons of his career.

It was unclear what Jadeveon Clowney’s future held at 30. It was clear over the coming months that he was an integral part of an elite Ravens front seven. He tied a career-high in sacks while remaining a strong run stuffer. Among the 112 edge defenders in the NFL, he was ranked 19th by Pro Football Focus.

It is clear that Jadeveon Clowney’s ability to generate pressure contributed to the Ravens’ NFL-high 60 sacks during the 2016 season.

Despite not having enough salary cap space, the Ravens were interested in re-signing Jadeveon Clowney this offseason, who has been a free agent in recent years due to a lack of salary cap space. Coach John Harbaugh told reporters that both of them felt the same way about the situation.

As a result, Jadeveon Clowney elected to return home and received a substantial compensation. The Panthers, who drafted quarterback Bryce Young as the top overall pick last year, are coming off a disappointing first season under his leadership.

As a replacement for fired Frank Reich, the Panthers have hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

Ejiro Evero remains defensive coordinator. In addition to the player transactions, the team acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson, guard Robert Hunt, guard Damien Lewis, linebacker Josey Jewell, and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson.

