The NFL Free Agents of 2023: Follow Their Signings As They Happen

(CTN News) – Free agency has begun in the NFL.

In a way.

From noon on Monday, teams can begin negotiating with free agents under the league’s legal tampering window. Apparently, technological advancements have made those negotiations more expedient, as there is a flurry of activity as soon as the window opens each year.

Just last week, the entire NFL world was in Indianapolis, so it has to be technology.

However, we must digress. Things technically could change until the league year begins on Wednesday afternoon, but we will learn over the next few days more about each NFL team and their rosters.

All week long, we will track the major moves.

NFL free agency day 1 in 2023

According to Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick has agreed to a new contract.

Mike Garofolo reports that running back Nyheim Hines is renegotiating his deal with the Buffalo Bills.

According to Ari Meirov, the San Francisco 49ers have re-signed safety Tashaun Gipson.

Tom Pelissero reports that Isaiah Buggs has re-signed with the Detroit Lions, worth up to $6 million.

According to Garofolo, punter Sam Martin re-signed with the Bills for a three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million.

Tyler Matakevich has signed a two-year deal with Buffalo, per Rapoport. Rapoport says it’s a two-year deal that voids after one.

Michael Thomas has been re-signed by NFL the Cincinnati Bengals for one more year, Adam Schefter reports. It might affect Cincinnati safety Jesse Bates III.

Jonnu Smith has been traded to the Atlanta Falcons, Rapoport reports.

Garafolo reports that the Seattle Seahawks are releasing defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

According to Garafolo, the Falcons and offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $105 million.

Rapoport reports that the Patriots will re-sign cornerback Jonathan Jones.

It is expected the Chicago Bears will sign Edwards for three years. This $19.5 million deal includes a $12 million guarantee, Rapoport reports.

Pelissero reports the Baltimore Ravens have released Calias Campbell.

David Onyemata has agreed to terms with the Falcons, per Garafolo. Garafolo says the NFL deal could be worth about $12 million per year. According to Schefter, the deal is worth $35 million over three years, with $24.5 million fully guaranteed.

Ben Powers is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos, per Mike Klis. Rapoport says the deal is for four years, worth up to $52M with $28.5M guaranteed.

Keisan Nixon has been re-signed by the Packers to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

According to Peter Schrager, the Houston Texans have signed FB/TE Andrew Beck. Rapoport says the deal is worth up to $6.75 million, with $4 million guaranteed.

Jarrett Stidham is signing a two-year deal with the Broncos, according to Rapoport. $5 million is guaranteed in the deal.

Danny Johnson is re-signing with the Washington Commanders for a two-year deal worth up to $7 million with $2.75 million guaranteed.

A one-year NFL deal worth up to $2.2 million has been signed by the Patriots for LB Raekwon McMillan.

Javon Hargrave has signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the 49ers, Schefter reports.

Rapoport reports the Broncos are signing RT Mike McGlinchey to a five-year contract worth $87.5 million.

It’s a three-year deal with $22.5 million guaranteed for CB Cam Sutton, per Rapoport.

According to Schefter, Carolina Panthers and DT Shy Tuttle have agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million deal.

Las Vegas Raiders sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Schefter, Russini and Garafolo. According to Schefter, it’s a three-year, $67.5 million deal. Hey, at least one free agent prediction was right!

Ari Meirov reports that the Washington Commanders plan to sign RT Andrew Wylie.

Garafolo reports the Bills have reached an NFL agreement with guard Connor McGovern.

Reports indicate that the Miami Dolphins have signed quarterback Mike White to a two-year, $16 million deal.

Case Keenum has signed a two-year deal with the Texans, per John McClain.

EDGE Chase Winovich is expected to sign with the Texans.

RT Jawaan Taylor has signed with the Chiefs, per Schefter. During the four-year contract, $60 million is guaranteed.

