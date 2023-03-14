Ozempic Take Center Stage At The Oscars, But Perhaps Not What Novo Nordisk Hoped For

(CTN News) – There was a slap that shook the Oscars last year, a slap that rocked the industry. Ozempic receives its name in lights this year, as it presents a “skinny jab,” to be more precise, as it launches into its third season.

One of Jimmy Kimmel’s central jokes is based on the fact that Ozempic, Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug that has become increasingly popular as an off-label weight loss aid, has become a major phenomenon in the world of comedy.

On Sunday evening, during the gala event held in honor of his 60th birthday, he told the audience that everybody looked so great, he explained to them.

I can’t help but wonder, looking around this room, can’t help but wonder, ‘Is Ozempic the right program for me?’ the more I take a closer look at it.

The management of Novo Nordisk would, of course, prefer that people took Wegovy, which is a slightly different version of Ozempic, both of which contain the active ingredient semaglutide, which in both cases helps patients lose excess weight.

This is due to the fact that Wegovy is currently the only drug from Novo that has been licensed to help patients lose weight.

It is also possible that the increased demand for Ozempic will lead to supply issues, which may affect the diabetes patients who are really in need of the medication, while taking away sales from Wegovy.

As a result, Ozempic is experiencing something of a cultural moment, with celebrities openly discussing how they use the drug to lose weight, thanks to their doctors prescribing it off-label, since it has not been approved by the FDA to aid in weight loss.

Fierce Pharma Marketing recently spoke to a Novo Nordisk spokesperson who explained that, when it comes to people taking Ozempic for weight loss, Novo Nordisk acknowledges that some healthcare providers may prescribe Ozempic as a weight loss medication for their patients, however, Novo Nordisk does not promote, suggest, or encourage off-label treatment for its products.

What exactly does Ozempic do?

Ozempic® lowers fasting and postprandial blood glucose by stimulating insulin secretion in a glucose-dependent manner. The insulin secretion rate in patients with type 2 diabetes was similar to that of healthy subjects.

