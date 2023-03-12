A Penalty Miss By Mohamed Salah Leaves Liverpool Stunned By Bournemouth In The Premier League

(CTN News) – In a 1-0 defeat away at Bournemouth, Liverpool lost Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty, while Philip Billing’s goal lifted them off the bottom of the Premier League table.

As a result of the win in the first league game of the weekend, Bournemouth has climbed to 16th in the table with 24 points, having started the day at the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain in fifth place on 42 points after missing an opportunity to close the three-point gap with Tottenham Hotspur.

In the opening stages of the game, Liverpool made a good start with Salah scuffing an early shot goalwards and Cody Gakpo having a goal disallowed for offside.

Jefferson Lerma also cleared a header from Virgil van Dijk off the line for Bournemouth, but as so often before this season, the wheels soon came off.

A one-on-one with Alisson ended in Dango Outtara’s strike wide for Bournemouth, but Liverpool did not heed that warning and they paid the price in the 28th minute when he outpaced Van Dijk and squared the ball for Billing.

Just before the break, Dominic Solanke almost added a second goal, and Billing went sprawling in the box, but his appeals for a penalty were denied as Bournemouth closed out the half strongly.

Immediately after the match Klopp stated, “It was clear we would win, Bournemouth are fighting to stay in the league, a wonderful club, a wonderful city, they want to stay in and they do really well.” The results weren’t going well in the last few months, but their performances look different, so they deserve three points today.”

A stinging shot from Diogo Jota forced Neto to save after he came on for Harvey Elliott at half-time.

When Jota’s goal-bound header hit Adam Smith’s arm, Liverpool won a penalty, but Salah blasted it high and wide to the horror of the traveling fans.

Those 70th-minute misses seemed to deflate Liverpool, and they did little to threaten the Bournemouth goal. Gakpo flashed an opportune attempt over the bar as his team’s attack failed.

At the final whistle, the home fans erupted in joy as their team put some daylight between themselves and the bottom clubs.

Billing told BT Sport: “We had to be diligent, compact and work together, as we’ve done loads this season. Today, it paid off and the support was great.”

In a season that hasn’t really gone well for his team, Klopp was left to pick over the remains of another poor performance.

We didn’t use the spaces where we wanted to play enough, and we didn’t enjoy the challenge of facing a deep and compact side,” Klopp said, declining to blame Salah for the loss.

