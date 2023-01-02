Detroit Lions Need Help To Clinch NFC Playoff Spot

(CTN News) – On Sunday, the Detroit Lions defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 in their own backyard. The win was a nice bounceback game for Detroit and kept their playoff hopes alive heading into the final week of the season.

Having slipped up against the Panthers last week, the Detroit Lions were in need of a boost to reach the playoffs. When the Washington Commanders lost to the Cleveland Browns in the early games, the Lions benefited.

The Detroit Detroit Lions did not receive the same amount of assistance in the late Sunday games.

This means they will need some additional assistance in Week 18 of the final season. Despite their best efforts, they are not in complete control of their fate.

Due to the absence of NFC teams on both Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football, we already have an idea of how the NFC will look after Week 17. The current situation is as follows:

Leaders of the division:

Eagles: 13-3 – Secured a playoff berth Niners: 12-4 – Clinched the NFC West title Vikings: 12-4 – Won the NFC North Buccaneers clinch NFC South title

With a win over the Panthers, the Buccaneers secured their division title. As a result of their loss to the Packers, the Vikings fell a spot in the rankings.

Furthermore, with another Eagles loss, the No. 1 seed remains up for grabs, and the Dallas Cowboys could even steal the NFC East title. Philadelphia’s crown

Race for the Wild Card (top three advance)

Cowboys: 12-4 – Earned a playoff berth Giants: 9-6-1 – Clinched a playoff position 8-8 Seahawks 8-8 Detroit Lions 8-8 for the Packers

As a result of the Giants’ victory in Week 17, the final NFC playoff spot will be decided by a three-way battle. It is currently owned by the Seahawks, for the following reasons:

In the event of a three-way tie, tiebreakers must be used in order to ensure that only one team per division remains. Currently, the Lions hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Packers, so Green Bay is eliminated from the playoffs.

Since there are only the Seahawks and Lions remaining, the Seahawks have a head-to-head, so they are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.

Currently, there are only two paths to the playoffs for the Detroit Lions, and each involves two simple steps:

Defeat the Packers and

Loss or tie for the Seahawks against the Rams

In other words,

A tie between the Packers and the Bears

Rams defeat Seahawks

Due to the Rams’ draft pick, Detroit Lions fans have been rooting against the Rams all season. They are now dependent on Baker Mayfield and his team to advance to the playoffs.

The Lions have the opportunity to knock out the Packers with a victory in Lambeau even if Seattle does not contribute. The consolation prize would be quite sweet for Detroit.

