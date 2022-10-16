COVID Cases in UK are Rising Again by a Third in a Week

(CTN News) – infections of COVID have grown in all regions of England in the last week, except the northeast, according to government experts quoted by Sky News.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid in UK is 1,513,700, equivalent to 2.78 percent of the population, marking the fourth consecutive increase in infections in the country.

There has been a spike in cases recently after the cases remained relatively low throughout the summer. Also, all age groups except 2-16 are getting sicker, according to the report.

“An increase in older age groups has been noticed in England and Wales,” the report said.

Statistics show hospital admissions jumped to 12.6 per 100,000 in the week ending Sunday, while Covid-related deaths are down.

According to Sarah Crofts, deputy director of the ONS Covid survey, the UK needs to monitor closely as winter approaches.

“The number of infections has risen again across much of the United Kingdom, continuing the pattern of steady increases over the past few weeks, although Scotland and the North East of England had uncertain trends,” BBC reported.

There has also been a rise in the number of infections in Wales, with the most recent estimate showing 74,900 cases, or one in forty people – a rise from 63,400 cases, which is one in fifty.

