Georgia Bulldogs Wins At Missouri, Georgia’s Win Made Bulldog Fans Nervous

(CTN News) – Georgia Bulldogs was heavy favorites over Missouri in its Oct. 1 game at Missouri. Although Georgia was at its best in the first half, it couldn’t sustain its momentum.

Twitter Reacts On Georgia Bulldogs Wins

It was a field goal kicker’s day and there were a couple of fumbles by the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half.

There were a few nice plays made by Missouri in the game. Brady Cook, the quarterback for the Tigers, was able to get outside the pocket a few times and connect on a few chunk plays in order to put Missouri in the position to score.

At the halftime break, Kirby Smart’s team was down 16-6 to the opposing team. It was Georgia Bulldogs who added a couple more field goals in the third quarter, but Missouri also added a few field goals.

As long as the Tigers were taking care of the football, they began to allow Stetson Bennett and Georgia Bulldogs to establish the running game.

The Georgia Bulldogs took a 26-22 lead into the halftime break after Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton each scored touchdowns.

As a result, the Bulldogs were able to force a three and out. The Dawgs were able to run out the clock with a strong rushing attack to earn a road victory against Tennessee in the SEC East.

