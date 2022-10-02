Sports
Sevyn Banks of LSU is Taken To Hospital After Opening kickoff Collision
(CTN News) – Sevyn Banks of LSU is transported to an ambulance after sustaining injuries during the opening kickoff of an NCAA college football game against Auburn. On Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, Auburn will host this event.
Sevyn Banks is a defensive back at LSU who is alert and mobile. According to a statement released by Auburn University, the player has been released from the hospital. This is after he was carried off the field at the end of Saturday night’s game at Auburn University.
The team doctors have cleared Sevyn Banks to return to Jordan-Hare Stadium under the care of the team doctors.
In the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Auburn, Banks sustained an injury during the opening kickoff.
Upon the arrival of the team on the field in support, Banks was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off in a wheelchair. Upon seeing Banks lying on the ground on the LSU sideline, Auburn quarterback Wesley Steiner immediately signaled to the sideline.
During a report on ESPN, it was reported that Banks was speaking to medical personnel and that he would be taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment. Sevyn Banks was called for targeting on the play
During halftime, LSU issued a statement regarding Sevyn Banks’s health.
According to the statement, “Sevyn Banks was injured on the first play of tonight’s game and was taken to a local hospital.” The player is now alert and mobile following a series of tests.
Team doctors have cleared him to leave the hospital and he will return to the stadium.” After reviewing the play for targeting, the officials assessed the 15-yard penalty and ejected Banks.
This was only Banks’ second appearance of the season for LSU after he made his debut against New Mexico last Saturday, when he made his first appearance of the season.
