Robert Lewandowski Scores To Give Barcelona A 1-0 Victory Over Mallorca

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Robert Lewandowski

(CTN News) – Robert Lewandowski scored again for Barcelona to win 1-0 at Mallorca in La Liga on Saturday. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who made brilliant saves to deny Jaume Costa, Antonio Sanchez, and Lee Kang-In, was the better side.

Despite this, Barcelona capitalized on what was their only clear scoring opportunity thanks to Robert Lewandowski genius.

In the 20th minute, the Polish striker sealed the win for Barca. As he sped into the area, he made a brilliant cut inside to clear a defender before slotting the ball to the left of the goalkeeper.

Barcelona coach Xavi said: “It would not be fair to explain everything with Ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski.” The two have made the difference tonight. Marc is in superb form and Robert Lewandowski is one of the most talented goal scorers in the world.”

In order to win an incredibly tough game against a team that competes well in a tough stadium, we remained patient. Attacking when there is no space is always difficult, you have to be almost faultless.

We played like Mallorca wanted after the break, and we can’t allow that, we have to fight for the second goal.”

As a consequence of Lewandowski’s move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona, he became the first player since Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2006-07 to score in six consecutive LaLiga weeks.

The Pole has scored nine goals this season, and eight of them have come in the league. Since Christian Vieri with Atletico Madrid in 1997, no player has scored eight goals in his first seven LaLiga games.

The win lifted Barcelona to 19 points at the top of the table. With a game in hand, Real Madrid has one game remaining and hosts Osasuna on Sunday aiming to close the gap.

With eight points after seven games, Mallorca are tenth in the standings.

