Real Madrid Beat Al Ahly 4-1 To Reach The Club World Cup Final

(CTN News) – The Club World Cup final will be played between Real Madrid and Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, after Al Ahly was defeated 4-1 in Morocco on Wednesday.

At a sold-out Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Vinicius Jr opened the scoring with a brilliant chip just before halftime, before Federico Valverde doubled the lead just after the break.

Al Ahly, the Asian champion that defeated Auckland City and the Seattle Sounders in the early rounds of the Club World Cup, got a goal back when Ali Maâloul scored from the penalty spot after Eduardo Camavinga’s foul, but Real Madrid pulled ahead in the final stages of the match – even after Luka Modrić missed a penalty.

As soon as Rodrygo exchanged passes with Dani Ceballos in the Al Ahly box, Sergio Arribas completed the victory after the Egyptians failed to clear a free-kick.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters, “We did well today because we had nothing to lose and everything to gain.” According to Ancelotti, “We controlled the game reasonably well.” “We are delighted to reach the final,” he said.

Los Blancos were well-supported in Morocco despite playing overseas, with thousands of fans wearing white and cheering loudly every time they scored.

The European champions played without striker Karim Benzema, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Éder Milito but eventually beat Al Ahly’s stubborn defense.

It has been an annual tradition since 2005 that the Club World Cup features teams from each continent’s major club competitions. In addition, there is a team from the country hosting the tournament.

In 2018, Real Madrid was able to win the tournament for the fourth time in a row.

Having reached the final of the Club World Cup for the first time, Al Hilal has a chance of becoming the first Asian champion. They will face Shanghai Evergrande in the final on Saturday. In the other semifinal, Flamengo beat them 3-2 in a thrilling game.

There are a lot of teams around the world today Real Madrid that can compete, fight, and win, which means that football is changing, said Ancelotti.

I was surprised to learn that Flamengo were eliminated. However, they are in the preseason and their fitness level is not at its peak. In contrast, the rest of the teams, who are midway through the season, are at their peak.

The FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced at the end of last year that the Club World Cup will be changed into a 32-team tournament that will take place every four years from the year 2025.

