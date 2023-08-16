Dalvin Cook Signs 1-Year Deal With Jets Worth $8.6 Million 

(CTN News) – The first star has joined the Gotham galaxy after a long wait. Dalvin Cook and the Jets have agreed to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl running back who was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June, began a visit with the Jets on July 28 after stating earlier in the day on Good Morning Football that his chances of signing with the Jets were “pretty high.”

Similar to the long-anticipated acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, the Jets’ latest marquee addition took a little longer than expected, but Dalvin Cook has finally arrived.

While Dalvin Cook does not fall into that category of Rodgers’ former Green Packers teammates (ie: Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Billy Turner), the Jets have added a number of Rodgers’ former Green Packers teammates.

However, after competing in the NFC North for the past six seasons, the new teammates are certainly familiar with each other.

Though Dalvin Cook, 28, was a free agent for more than two months, he continues to provide the Jets with one of the best running backs in the league.

He will be heading to Gotham with a string of four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons behind him. Since Chris Ivory’s 1,000-yard rushing performance in 2015, New York has not had a 1,000-yard rusher.

In Breece Hall, the Jets thought they had a surefire 1,000-yard runner last season, but the dynamic back suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

Suddenly, a question mark in the Jets’ backfield could be answered by one of the best duos in the league if Cook and Hall, who returned from the physically unable to participate list on Tuesday, are able to play together.

In any case, Cook’s addition should enable Hall to take his recovery steps cautiously. Additionally, the Jets have third-year back Michael Carter and second-year rusher Bam Knight, who have both shown promise in the past.

Cook will have to become familiar with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system, as well as knock off any rust. Last month, he stated on GMFB that he had been training in Florida since he was released by the Vikings.

In addition, Cook’s career has been marked by injury problems, as he played in just 15 games during his first two seasons.

Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that he played in all 18 of Minnesota’s games in 2023 (including playoffs), marking his first full season in the league.

Even though Dalvin Cook yards per attempt (4.4) were a career low, he still proved to be a multi-faceted back capable of hitting a home run, grinding out hard yards, and contributing as a receiver.

Along with the hope and hype surrounding the Jets offense, the excitement surrounding the offense’s potential has increased with Dalvin Cook addition.

