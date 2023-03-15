Thailand Negotiates Lower Broadcast Rights Fee with Cambodia for Upcoming SEA Games

(CTN News) – Thailand and Cambodia are interested in a mutually beneficial agreement over the broadcast rights fee for the 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games. Thus negotiations have begun on this front.

The Thai delegation is being led by Chaipak Siriwat, the Vice Chairman of the SEA Games Federation Council, and they will be meeting with officials from the Thai Sports Authority in Phnom Penh to discuss the matter.

The broadcast rights fee Cambodia has set at 28 million baht is considered too excessive by Thailand. Meanwhile, Cambodia has explained that the tax is based on Thailand’s current market price.

Thai authorities have mandated live coverage of the Southeast Asian Games, which will begin in May.

Sports Authority of Thailand seeks funding for free public broadcast of the SEA Games.

The games must be shown on free-to-air television. The Thai Sports Authority has submitted a grant application to the country’s national broadcasting and telecoms regulator.

Chaipak reported that the council had decided to change the SEA Games Charter to restrict the number of local sports that might be featured in the games, in addition to the negotiations over the broadcast rights fee.

The goal is to ensure that the host country does not have an unfair advantage by having too many of its sports represented.

Chaipak further noted that Thailand and Cambodia are hopeful for a successful agreement and are dedicated to making the 2018 SEA Games successful for all participating countries.

