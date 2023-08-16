Tesla Launches Low-Cost Model X And S Cars In The U.S.

(CTN News) – It has been announced that Tesla has introduced two models of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the U.S. that are less expensive, but with shorter ranges. This is part of the company’s effort to reduce costs in order to increase sales.

The new S and X “standard range” variants, which are priced at $78,490 and $88,490, respectively, and are around 10% less expensive than the previously lowest-priced models, will be available between September and October 2023.

Generally, the least expensive cars are those that have a “pearly white” exterior and a black interior. Other colours tend to be more expensive.

It is estimated that the maximum driving range for the new Tesla model S will be 320 miles (515 km), which is less than the maximum driving ranges for the basic and performance trim levels, which are 405 miles and 396 miles respectively.

As for the new model X SUV’s range, the new model has a maximum range of 269 miles, which is significantly less than that of its basic and performance trims, which have maximum ranges of 348 miles and 333 miles, respectively.

In response to a request for comment on the new versions of the models, Tesla did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

In an effort to fend off rivals and uncertain economic conditions, the Austin, Texas based automaker has lowered prices in the US, China, and other regions since late last year and provided various incentives to reduce inventory as part of its strategy to fend off its rivals.

On Monday, the company lowered prices on its long-range and performance variants of the Tesla model Y in China, sending its shares lower on fears that profit margins will be squeezed more by the lower prices.

A lot of the recent actions have been undertaken as the automaker prepares for the first deployment of its delayed Cybertruck and tries to finish a facility in Mexico that is dedicated to developing a mass-market electric vehicle that will serve as the basis for a robotaxi service.

While Tesla’s Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover vehicles are the company’s most recent products, the Tesla S and X versions were launched in 2012 and are more expensive than their Model 3 and Model Y counterparts.

It is estimated that the Model X and S business delivered 19,225 automobiles in the second quarter of this year, a significant increase from 16,162 in the same period last year.

