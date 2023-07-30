UFC 291 Ends Tony Ferguson’s 6-Fight Losing Streak With a Submission

(CTN News) – Tony Ferguson was one of the few fighters who fell from grace like no other in MMA history.

During UFC 291 on July 29, Bobby Green successfully submitted Tony Ferguson through an arm triangle in which he was locked in.

As the clock ticked down to the final seconds of the third and final round, Green locked in the submission, leaving the UFC veteran unconscious.

As a result of this loss, Tony Ferguson has lost in a row for the sixth time in a row. In addition, Tony Ferguson has lost for the fourth time in a row by finish.

I think the bright side of this bout is that Green broke his own three-fight skid against Islam Makhachev, Drew Dober, and Jared Gordon (no contest).

It is no secret that Tony Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, once held the record for the longest win streak in the UFC.

In a once-in-a-generation run from 2013 to 2019, Ferguson picked up 12 straight victories with nine finishes during his once-in-a-generation run. Tony Ferguson had five failed fights with Khabib Nurmagomedov during this time.

As it turned out for Ferguson, all the hopes and dreams he had for UFC 249 came crashing down. This was when the fifth Nurmagomedov bout was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I cut weight for the event on March 18 2020, and then again for the event on April 9 2020 when I took on Justin Gaethje as his replacement opponent.

Ultimately, Tony Ferguson lost his interim title and forfeited his title claim forever after losing what would have been one of the most one-sided beatings in UFC history.

Ferguson was outstruck throughout the fight and ended up being TKO’d in the fifth round, effectively ending his title claim.

What is the next step for Ferguson? In spite of his age, perhaps retirement is the best option for him. At 39, though, a title comeback is sadly out of the question.

For more UFC and mixed martial arts coverage on a daily basis, stay tuned to MMA Knockout

SEE ALSO:

Mets Trade Max Scherzer To Texas Rangers After Ace Approves Deal