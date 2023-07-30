Connect with us

Sports

UFC 291 Ends Tony Ferguson's 6-Fight Losing Streak With a Submission
Advertisement

Sports

Mets Trade Max Scherzer To Texas Rangers After Ace Approves Deal

Sports

Dalvin Cook Still Interests The Dolphins, According To Mike McDaniel

Sports

Joe Burrow Was Carted Off The Field At Practice After Suffering a Calf Injury

Sports

Jonas Vingegaard Could Be Set to Dominate Tour de France

Lifestyles Sports

Best Phuket BJJ Gyms (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Thailand)

Sports

BuffStreams – Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live Free

Sports

Pakistan Team Wins The Series After Nauman Ali Takes 7 Wickets

Sports

In Exchange For Lucas Giolito, The White Sox Acquire The Angels' All-Star

Sports

Pakistan's Advantage Consolidates With The Abdullah Shafique Century

Sports

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi Scores a Brace In His First Start

Sports

LeBron James 18-Year-Old Son "Bronny" Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Sports

Jaylen Brown Agrees To The Richest Contract In NBA History With $304 Million

Sports

Asian Women Taking On Tennis: The Top Three Female Tennis Players Making History For Asians

Sports

Kyle Anderson to Represent China in FIBA World Cup as Naturalized Player

Sports

Amid Real Madrid Links, Kylian Mbappe Unhappy With PSG Decision

Sports

Kentucky's Journey to Progress: Paving the Way for Legalized Sports Wagering

Sports

Chelsea Fans Are Already Smitten With Their 'Baller' After Brighton Thriller

Sports

Watch Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming, TV Channel And Kick-Off Time

Sports

India A vs. Pakistan A: Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final - Live Streaming, Schedule, And TV Broadcast Details

Sports

UFC 291 Ends Tony Ferguson’s 6-Fight Losing Streak With a Submission

Published

11 seconds ago

on

UFC 291 Ends Tony Ferguson's 6-Fight Losing Streak With a Submission

(CTN News) – Tony Ferguson was one of the few fighters who fell from grace like no other in MMA history.

During UFC 291 on July 29, Bobby Green successfully submitted Tony Ferguson through an arm triangle in which he was locked in.

As the clock ticked down to the final seconds of the third and final round, Green locked in the submission, leaving the UFC veteran unconscious.

As a result of this loss, Tony Ferguson has lost in a row for the sixth time in a row. In addition, Tony Ferguson has lost for the fourth time in a row by finish.

I think the bright side of this bout is that Green broke his own three-fight skid against Islam Makhachev, Drew Dober, and Jared Gordon (no contest).

It is no secret that Tony Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, once held the record for the longest win streak in the UFC.

In a once-in-a-generation run from 2013 to 2019, Ferguson picked up 12 straight victories with nine finishes during his once-in-a-generation run. Tony Ferguson had five failed fights with Khabib Nurmagomedov during this time.

As it turned out for Ferguson, all the hopes and dreams he had for UFC 249 came crashing down. This was when the fifth Nurmagomedov bout was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I cut weight for the event on March 18 2020, and then again for the event on April 9 2020 when I took on Justin Gaethje as his replacement opponent.

Ultimately, Tony Ferguson lost his interim title and forfeited his title claim forever after losing what would have been one of the most one-sided beatings in UFC history.

Ferguson was outstruck throughout the fight and ended up being TKO’d in the fifth round, effectively ending his title claim.

What is the next step for Ferguson? In spite of his age, perhaps retirement is the best option for him. At 39, though, a title comeback is sadly out of the question.

For more UFC and mixed martial arts coverage on a daily basis, stay tuned to MMA Knockout

SEE ALSO:

Mets Trade Max Scherzer To Texas Rangers After Ace Approves Deal

Dalvin Cook Still Interests The Dolphins, According To Mike McDaniel

Joe Burrow Was Carted Off The Field At Practice After Suffering a Calf Injury
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs