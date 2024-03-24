Connect with us

3-Seed UConn Women’s Basketball Beats 14-Seed Jackson State 86-64

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

17 seconds ago

on

3-Seed UConn Women's Basketball Beats 14-Seed Jackson State 86-64

(CTN News) – During Saturday’s first game of the NCAA Tournament, UConn’s women’s basketball team extended its win streak to 30 with an 86-64 victory over the 14-seed Jackson State Tigers at Gampel Pavilion.

In the first five minutes of the game, Paige Bueckers scored five points for the Huskies. She went on to score 28 points and record her fourth career double-double with 11 rebounds.

In addition, she recorded seven assists and no fouls or turnovers. It was Shade’s career-high 26 points behind a 14-point third quarter, and she also grabbed six rebounds, four of which came on the offensive glass.

Nika Mühl accumulated seven assists, putting her two assists away from becoming the program’s all-time leading assist maker. As a result of breaking her nose during the Big East Tournament, Aaliyah Edwards notched her 17th double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. This was her first game back since breaking her nose during the Big East Tournament.

As a result, UConn has advanced to the second round, where it will face the winner of Monday’s game between Syracuse and Arizona, a 6-seed and an 11-seed.

It was Jackson State that came out fast and made two of its first three shots to take an early 4-2 lead. After UConn scored 17 points in a 17-0 run, all five starters scored for the Tigers the next time they scored.

The pace of the game slowed in the second quarter. The Huskies’ defense held Jackson State without a basket for over five minutes before they were able to close the gap to 12 points twice. UConn increased its lead to a margin of more than 20 during that period, and ultimately went into the half with a 49-28 advantage.

It was Shade’s quarter in the third quarter. After the break, she scored 12 of the Huskies’ first 14 points, keeping them ahead of the Tigers who attempted a comeback with a 22-point period. Nevertheless, Mühl’s 3-pointer at the buzzer extended UConn’s lead to 22 at the end of the third quarter.

In the final 10 minutes, the Huskies secured a 22-point victory.

Following a practice day on Sunday, UConn will return to action on Monday for the second round. There will be an announcement regarding the kickoff time and the television channel later in the day.

