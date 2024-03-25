F1 Star Max Verstappen’s Car Catches Fire In Poor Weather At The Australian Grand Prix

Connect with us

Automotive

(CTN News) – In the third Formula One race of the 2024 season, Max Verstappen had a tough outing at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

In Melbourne, Max Verstappen found himself in trouble from the start after winning the first two races and sitting on the pole. His main competitor, Carlos Sainz, was on his tail, and he was unable to keep him at bay after slipping in a turn. After that, the vehicle he was driving for Red Bull Racing began to smoke.

In one of the most shocking events of the season, Max Verstappen was forced to retire from the race due to a loss of power. As he entered the pits, the rear of his car exploded and spewed black smoke for a brief period. In a matter of minutes, his pit crew was able to extinguish the flames, and his day was over.

According to him, when the lights went out, the right rear brake on his vehicle basically stuck on. There was a slow increase in temperature in the car until it caught fire. Despite seeing what was happening, the mechanics still do not know what caused the fire.

It seems that we had a lot of good races in a row, but I knew that the day would come when you would have to retire and, unfortunately, today is that day.”

During the 2017 season, VeMax Verstappen rstappen won 19 races on his way to winning his third consecutive world championship.

As much as it is disappointing, the car felt very good in the laps up to the grid, but you cannot control these issues, which is why they occur,” he added. I am, of course, disappointed that we failed to finish the race, especially since we had a good chance of winning, and the car has consistently improved throughout the weekend.”

In spite of 16 days since his Max Verstappen appendix surgery, Sainz won the race. A second place finish was achieved by his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and a third place finish was achieved by McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton also experienced engine trouble, which resulted in him finishing in 18th position. The last lap of the race was the last lap in which Hamilton’s teammate George Russell crashed and almost overturned his vehicle as he attempted to get around Fernando Alonso.

