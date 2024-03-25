There Are 42% Of Neurological Disorders In The World: WHO Study

(CTN News) – It has been revealed that 3.4 billion people have neurological disorders conditions worldwide, according to a new study by the World Health Organization (WHO), out of the 8 billion people who live on this planet.

According to this figure, 42.5% of the world’s population are believed to have a neurological disorder.

In the study, published in the Lancet Neurology journal, it was further concluded that nervous system neurological disorders were the most common cause of disability in people.

Due to the limited availability of Neurological Disorders healthcare services in most third world countries, the rise in brain disease has also been linked with an increase in premature deaths.

According to the World Health Organization, brain neurological disorders have resulted in 18% more deaths and disabilities since 1990.

The authors have listed the top 10 Neurological Disorders illnesses including stroke, neonatal encephalopathy, migraine, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, diabetic neuropathy, meningitis, epilepsy, Neurological Disorders complications due to preterm birth, autism spectrum disorder, and brain cancer among others.

In the past few decades, diabetic neuropathy has become one of the fastest growing brain diseases in the world. It is a type of nerve damage caused by high levels of diabetes, and it has increased three-fold over the previous decade alone.

Several studies have shown that an increase in nerve illnesses could also be due to COVID-19, as statistics have shown that COVID-19 has been associated with long-term cognitive impairments and Guillain-Barré syndrome in those exposed to it.

The author of this article, Dr David Merill, director of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute in California, asserts that our health-related behaviors can have a significant impact on our health. We can lower our risk of chronic neurologic conditions such as dementia by optimizing our lifestyle-related behaviors.

Regular exercise, social interaction, cognitive stimulation, and a healthy diet are all important elements of a healthy lifestyle.

