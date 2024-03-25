Connect with us

Health

There Are 42% Of Neurological Disorders In The World: WHO Study
Advertisement

Health

Medicare Covers Wegovy for Heart Disease Prevention

Health

Despite Growing Measles Cases, New York Confirms Third Place In 2024

Health

Wellhealthorganic Buffalo Milk Tag: Upgrade Your Dairy to Nutrient-Rich

Health

Vape Product Sellers Targeting Kids in Thailand With "Toy Pods"

Health

How Can MRNA Vaccines Boost Livestock Production?

Health

Colorectal Cancer Blood Test Shows Promise In Early Detection, Study Finds

Health

Detecting Breast Cancer Earlier May Be Possible With Proteins In Milk And Blood

Health

Legislation On COVID-19 Vaccines Being Debated In Louisiana

Health

Instant Knockout Reviews: Does This Fat Burner Work?

Health

Surgeons Perform Worlds First Pigs Kidney Transplant in Human

Health

Pig Kidney Transplant Successful For First Living Human

Health

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Effortlessly Download Your ABHA Health Card

Health

The Intersection of Sport, Wellness, and Premium Meals

Health

Prostate Cancer Is Treated Successfully With a New Treatment Option

Health

Influenza Vaccination With Electronic Nudges Does Not Improve Clinical Outcomes

Health

The 'Dow Rab' Vaccine, Made In Pakistan, Has Been Launched

Health

Pfizer Sold Its Stake In Sensodyne-Maker Haleon For $3.5 Billion

Health

Researchers Say Intermittent Fasting Increases Cardiovascular Death Risk

Health

Study: Colorectal Cancer Blood Test Could Be Approved In 2024

Health

There Are 42% Of Neurological Disorders In The World: WHO Study

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

15 seconds ago

on

There Are 42% Of Neurological Disorders In The World: WHO Study

(CTN News) – It has been revealed that 3.4 billion people have neurological disorders conditions worldwide, according to a new study by the World Health Organization (WHO), out of the 8 billion people who live on this planet.

According to this figure, 42.5% of the world’s population are believed to have a neurological disorder.

In the study, published in the Lancet Neurology journal, it was further concluded that nervous system neurological disorders were the most common cause of disability in people.

Due to the limited availability of Neurological Disorders healthcare services in most third world countries, the rise in brain disease has also been linked with an increase in premature deaths.

According to the World Health Organization, brain neurological disorders have resulted in 18% more deaths and disabilities since 1990.

The authors have listed the top 10 Neurological Disorders illnesses including stroke, neonatal encephalopathy, migraine, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, diabetic neuropathy, meningitis, epilepsy, Neurological Disorders complications due to preterm birth, autism spectrum disorder, and brain cancer among others.

In the past few decades, diabetic neuropathy has become one of the fastest growing brain diseases in the world. It is a type of nerve damage caused by high levels of diabetes, and it has increased three-fold over the previous decade alone.

Several studies have shown that an increase in nerve illnesses could also be due to COVID-19, as statistics have shown that COVID-19 has been associated with long-term cognitive impairments and Guillain-Barré syndrome in those exposed to it.

The author of this article, Dr David Merill, director of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute in California, asserts that our health-related behaviors can have a significant impact on our health. We can lower our risk of chronic neurologic conditions such as dementia by optimizing our lifestyle-related behaviors.

Regular exercise, social interaction, cognitive stimulation, and a healthy diet are all important elements of a healthy lifestyle.

SEE ALSO:

Medicare Covers Wegovy for Heart Disease Prevention

Despite Growing Measles Cases, New York Confirms Third Place In 2024

Wellhealthorganic Buffalo Milk Tag: Upgrade Your Dairy to Nutrient-Rich
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies