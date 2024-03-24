Pacers Beat Warriors 123-111 Behind Haliburton And Siakam

(CTN News) – In Friday’s 123-111 victory over the Golden State Warriors, Tyrese Haliburton scored 26 points with 11 assists, and Pascal Siakam chipped in 25 points with 16 rebounds.

Following a double-digit deficit in the first half, Indiana pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Golden State 36-21. Having been in a shooting slump recently, Haliburton has now scored at least 20 points in consecutive games. The Pacers’ third-quarter run was sparked by his 11 points.

As mentioned by Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, the Pacers had to up their attitude, their nastiness to compete and get physical in the second half.

When he blocked Jonathan Kuminga in the third quarter, Myles Turner passed Jermaine O’Neal to set Indiana’s franchise record for blocks with 1,246. During Turner’s ninth season with the Pacers, he received jubilant celebrations in the locker room.

Turner called it amazing. Whatever the future holds, I can leave with something. My kids and grandkids will be able to hear about this moment, and hopefully it will last for a very long time.”

The Golden State Warriors were led by Stephen Curry, who scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He shot six of 18 from beyond the arc.

The defense of Andrew Nembhard for holding Steph Curry under 30 in his building was praised by Carlisle.

Having picked up two technical fouls in the final seconds, Chris Paul was ejected from the game. According to him, he referred to referee Tony Brothers as a “TikToker” after the game.

Despite being on a five-game road trip, the Pacers knew they were at least guaranteed a place in the play-in tournament, but with the Brooklyn Nets losing Thursday, they were only one half-game ahead of the Miami Heat in the sixth spot, which they hope to avoid.

Since the Warriors moved to San Francisco, Indy is unbeaten at Chase Center, improving to 5-0. There were at least six Pacers who scored in double figures during the Pacers’ 33-13 record. Among Haliburton’s best achievements was the victory.

Haliburton said it was a real victory for his company. “There’s no question where the standings are right now and how important these games are. Now, we’re just trying to get this trip done.”

With a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors were in the final spot in the play-in tournament.

The Warriors began to lose their poise after the Pacers outcompeted the Warriors in the second half, according to Golden State coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr said the team pushed the ball down the throat and got out in transition. “I thought they were the more physical team.”

Despite a 12-point lead midway through the second quarter, Indiana closed the half on an 18-7 run. By halftime, Haliburton’s 33-foot 3-pointer had cut the Warriors’ lead to 67-66.

Golden State’s back-to-back turnovers led to layups by Siakam and Andrew Nembhard in the third quarter, giving the Pacers their first double-digit lead.

