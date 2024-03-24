Ruby Franke’s Husband Drops Bombshell About His Role In Her Children’s Abuse

(CTN News) – On her now-defunct YouTube channel “8 Passengers”, Ruby Franke, a family and parenthood vlogger from Utah, as well as her husband Kevin Franke and her six children, showcased the perfect family in her now-defunct videos detailing their everyday lives as a family.

Ruby Franke’s abuse of her two young children was first revealed to the world a year after her marriage with Kevin broke down, a shocking story about her abuse of her children.

Following the recent release of new footage of Kevin being interviewed by police after his wife was arrested for child abuse, Kevin made some shocking revelations regarding how his wife treated their two youngest children in a very abusive manner.

During the day his wife was arrested for child abuse on August 30, 2023, Kevin was interviewed by investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for a total of 45 minutes.

In the early hours of Monday morning, police received a report that Ruby Franke’s youngest son had escaped from the home of Jodi Hildebrandt. Jodi is her business partner and marriage counsellor.

Ruby Franke’s arrest was due to a police investigation.

The 12-year-old boy was reported to have climbed out of a window and knocked on a neighbor’s door asking for food and water, according to the report.

Although officers initially considered Ruby Franke’s Kevin to be a suspect, body camera footage shows he was revealing his whereabouts at the same time that his ex-wife Hildebrandt and her gang abused his children?

Kevin told investigators that he was asked to move out of the family home in July 2022 and he was not allowed to communicate with any of their children by his wife. According to him, it is because he has issues with adult films and he needs help with his own habits and addictions.

During the video footage, Kevin is seen appearing upset and dismayed while investigators describe the conditions of his children and the evidence of abuse in his household.

The absence of any evidence linking him to the case has excluded him from consideration as a suspect.

In December, Ruby Franke’s and Hildebrandt pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse. They were both sentenced to one to fifteen years of imprisonment.

