Gold Price Today, June. 19th, 2023 – MONDAY
Gold Price Today, June. 19th, 2023 – MONDAY

Published

8 mins ago

on

Gold Price Today

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, June 19, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, June 19, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 19-6-2023 17:01

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out
96.5% gold bars 32,050.0050.00 32,150.0050.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 31,472.2045.44 32,650.0050.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,050.0050.00 32,150.0050.00
Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,050.0050.00 32,150.0050.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 32,070.0030.00 32,120.0080.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,070.0030.00 32,130.0070.00
Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars 32,050.0050.00 32,150.0050.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 4,050 500 4,550
gold 1 salung 8,100 8,600
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,200 16,700
gold 1 baht 32,400 32,900

