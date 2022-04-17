32.8 C
Easter Sunday: Here’s what’s open and Closed this Weekend

By Salman Ahmad
Easter Sunday
Must read

Easter Sunday: Retailers across the country, including Best Buy, Costco, and Target, have announced that they will be closed on Sunday, April 17 in honor of Easter.

As Christians across the globe celebrate the day uniquely, employers often give their employees and management time off to attend worship services or join their families for a get-together.

Easter decoration with crafted Easter bunny and eggs in the wicker basket. Spring Easter composition. (iStock)
There are several retailers that are closing their doors on Sunday, including:

We have Belk, Best Buy, Burlington, Costco, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby (closed on Sundays), Kirkland’s, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Marshalls, Michaels, Party City, Sam’s Club, and Target.

Easter Sunday will be the last day of the year that the following stores remain open:

We see Barnes and Noble, BJ’S Wholesale Club, CVS, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Home Depot, Ikea, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart.

A customer walks past the pharmacy during the grand opening of a new Wal-Mart Stores Inc. location in Torrance, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012. The Wal-Mart store, which was the first location to open in Los Angeles County since 2006, (Photographer: Patrick Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
As far as dining out is concerned, families will also have lots of options with major restaurant chains like Burger King, KFC, McDonald’s, Subway, and Taco Bell open on Sunday, while Chick-Fil-A (closed every Sunday) and Panera Bread will also be closed.

