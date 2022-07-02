How To Choose the Right Shampoo for Your Hair?

The shampoo is the most often used product on your hair. So, it plays a vital role in maintaining your hair. A wrong selection of shampoo can leave your hair looking very dull. So before buying shampoo, you should know about your scalp, and also know which kind of shampoo will suit your hair.

Try to Know Your Scalp

For effective cleansing, your shampoo must meet the needs of your scalp. The roots of your hair are placed deep within the scalp. So, to have glowing hair you must have a happy scalp. There are different types of scalps and you have to choose the shampoo according to your scalp.

How to choose shampoo For a Normal Scalp

If your scalp has the right amount of oil, you have a normal scalp. A normal scalp is free from dandruff, dryness, or oil deposit. A shampoo with a balanced formulation of conditioning agents will help to maintain the scalp.

For an Oily Scalp

If your scalp feels too greasy in spite of washing it daily with different shampoo, it is time to change your shampoo! Also, too much washing of hair may lead to dryness and it can stimulate your scalp to give up more oil. So, keep a gap of a day between your hair washes. Try to keep these in mind when choosing a shampoo for the oily scalp. Read the label that says, ‘strengthening’ to deal with the excess oil. Avoid conditioning and hydrating shampoos.

Choose the right formula

Non-moisturizing Korean shampoo designed to remove extra oil works best for oily scalps. You can use it in moderation to avoid the dryness of your scalp.

Double it

You can try using two shampoos. One for your scalp and the other for the length of your hair to get an improved cleansing effect.

Try to Ditch the conditioner

Do not let the shampoo reach your oily scalp. Limit its use only from the shaft to the end of the hair.

How to choose shampoos for a Dry Scalp

If your scalp feels dry and itchy, then to save your scalp from the continuous urge to scratch and cause much more flaking, keep the subsequent tips while picking your shampoo

Choose formulations that promote moisturization, and help calm the frizz, to keep your scalp very hydrated.

Avoid fortifying or strengthening shampoos as they make your scalp drier.

It is finest to stay away from shampoos comprising sulphates as they can have a drying effect on your scalp.

Try to Know Your Hair

There is a range of diverse shampoos available in the market, for specific hair types and needs.

Shampoo for Curly hair

Curly hair tends to be on the drier side and gets tangled easily. A deeply hydrating Korean shampoo with ingredients to calm the frizz is ideal to keep your curls manageable. You can try cleansing conditioners that have a mild detergent for cleansing.

Shampoo for smooth, and straight hair look

These shampoos are very rich in moisturizers that not only seal the cuticle to retain the moisture

Balancing shampoos

Some Korean shampoo is designed to even out the dampness levels of your hair and your scalp. For example, your scalp may be very oily while the strands may be dry or it may have split ends. Balancing shampoos have very effective cleansers to get off the dirt and stain, along with proteins, and moisturizing agents like aloe vera gel to repair and re-establish moisture in the dry, parts of your hair.

Anti-dandruff shampoos

Dandruff is a cause of worry in both men and women. While a little shedding may be normal during the winter months, that will go away with the use of the anti-dandruff shampoos which is available on the market.

Dry shampoos

This is countless options to clean up your hair on the go. Dry shampoos captivate the extra oil from your hair and make it easier to style. But make sure to spray the shampoo 6 inches away from the scalp of your hair to avoid irritation. As these are not cleansers, they should not be left on your hair for more than 2 or 3 days. Always wash your hair with a good wet shampoo to get rid of the excess oil and other deposits from your head at even intervals.