Is Aldi open today? Easter Sunday opening times for Aldi supermarkets

It is said that there are stores across the UK operated by the German supermarket chain, but will they be open on Easter Sunday?

For many consumers, Aldi is a popular option when it comes to grocery shopping in Germany. Many people use these stores as a last-minute place to stock up on a few last-minute essentials as the chain operates many stores across the UK.

There are still certain days that are exceptions for some supermarket chains, even in these days when most supermarkets are open seven days a week. Christmas Day and Boxing Day are days when the majority of supermarkets in the UK are closed. Easter Sunday is another day that considerably affects the opening hours of stores throughout the country.

Would you mind telling me if Aldi is open today (April 17 2022)? And if yes, what are the hours of operation?

Sadly for shoppers, Aldi stores will not be open on Easter Sunday as its staff will be taking a holiday. Easter Monday (April 18) is the date that the company’s supermarkets are set to reopen after having closed for a week.

There are other options for stocking up or grabbing a few last-minute essentials if you need to grab something before you leave. Convenience stores are the main ones, including branches of the Co-operative.