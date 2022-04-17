Russia Orders Ukrainian Forces In Mariupol to Surrender by Sunday Morning

(CTN News) – The Russian government demanded that Ukrainian forces still fighting to defend the besieged city of Mariupol lay down their weapons. The apparent ultimatum is coming as Russia continues to attack the city relentlessly and with devastating results.

Russian state media Ria reported that “without exception” all “Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries” were ordered to depart between 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Moscow time (the same as local time) “without any weapons and ammunition,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Around 100,000 people still live in the area around Mariupol and its immediate surroundings, which are reported to be largely under Russian control, with Ukrainian troops confined to pockets of resistance.

Some context: As of late Saturday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zekensky called the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol “inhuman,” saying the situation had remained “as severe as possible.”.

A security official in Mariupol said that “Russia is deliberately trying to destroy everyone there,” as he stated in his latest video address.

