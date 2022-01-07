Jackpot Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Green Bay

Powerball’s $630 million jackpot will be divided between two winners in California and Wisconsin. The winner of the Badger State prize will be sold at an undisclosed retailer in Green Bay. In three years, a Wisconsin resident has won four Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots. This includes the state’s largest major Powerball prize win since a West Allis man won $768 million in March of 2019.

The winning ticket was sold at Jackson Point CITGO on Packerland Drive, according to lottery officials. There will be a reward for the store.

There were six winning numbers on Wednesday, 14, 25, 33, 46, and it was 17.

Prize winners have 180 days from the day of the drawing to claim their prize, otherwise, the prize is forfeited. Sacramento’s 7-Eleven sold California’s premier product.

A total of three million tickets won at least $4, which is the minimum prize for hitting just the Powerball or one white ball and the Powerball.

This was before Wednesday. A single ticket won $632 million in the last jackpot win on October 4th.

Also Check:

Source: usnib