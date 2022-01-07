Powerball Winning Number on January 7, 2022: $ 632 Million Jackpot

Powerball Winning Number: The Powerball lottery selected For winning number for its drawing on Friday, January 7, 2022, for a jackpot estimated at $632.6 million. The seventh-largest in the game’s history

6-14-25-33-46 are the winning numbers for Powerball 17.

The Classic Lotto numbers are 2-9-36-38-39-43 Kicker 342878. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $19.7 million.

The winning numbers for Friday’s Ohio Lottery are:

Pick 3 evening: 699 (midday, 892)

Pick 4 evening: 9015 (midday, 2935)

Pick 5 evening: 28383 (midday, 34386)

Rolling Cash 5: 1-16-32-34-39

Lucky for Life: 5-8-22-37-43 Lucky Ball 8

There is a one-in-one-thousand chance of winning $500 for a $1 straight bet. Pick three winners to receive $500. For a $1 straight bet, pick 4 winners to receive $5,000 and you will have a 1-in-10 chance of winning.

If you hit all five numbers in the next drawing, you will win $100,000. You have a 1-in-575,757 chance of winning the jackpot.

The Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 drawings are to take place twice daily at 12:29 p.m. & 7:29 p.m. A Rolling Cash 5 drawing is held each night at 7:35 p.m.

There is a Classic Lotto draw at 7:30 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. With a $1 ticket, your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.

Every night at 10:30 p.m., Lucky for Life draws a prize winner. With a $2 ticket, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 30,821,472.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., Powerball draws the jackpot. One in 292,201,338 chances of winning the jackpot is associated with a $2 ticket.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m., Mega Millions draws. One in 302,575,350 chances of winning the jackpot with a $2 ticket.

Draw Date Winning Numbers Powerball Power Play Estimated Jackpot Jackpot Winners Jackpot Option 01/07/2022 6 – 14 – 25 – 33 – 46 17 2 $630 Million Out of State Winner 01/03/2022 2 – 13 – 32 – 33 – 48 22 2 $540 Million Roll 01/01/2022 6 – 12 – 39 – 48 – 50 7 2 $500 Million Roll

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York $630 million (estimated), Jan. 5, 2022: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018: Won in New Hampshire

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

