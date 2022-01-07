Connect with us

Powerball Trending News

Powerball Winning Number on January 7, 2022: $ 632 Million Jackpot
Advertisement

Powerball

Jackpot Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Green Bay

Powerball Trending News

Powerball - The 10 Biggest Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots Ever

Powerball Trending News

Powerball Jackpot Rises to $610M Today, 7th Largest in History

Powerball

Powerball Reaches $522M Following Another Winless Drawing

Powerball Trending News

Today Live Lottery Powerball Numbers

Powerball

Powerball Winning Number on January 7, 2022: $ 632 Million Jackpot

Published

6 hours ago

on

Powerball Winning Number

Powerball Winning Number: The Powerball lottery selected For winning number for its drawing on Friday, January 7, 2022, for a jackpot estimated at $632.6 million. The seventh-largest in the game’s history

6-14-25-33-46 are the winning numbers for Powerball 17.

The Classic Lotto numbers are 2-9-36-38-39-43 Kicker 342878. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $19.7 million.

The winning numbers for Friday’s Ohio Lottery are:

Pick 3 evening: 699 (midday, 892)

Pick 4 evening: 9015 (midday, 2935)

Pick 5 evening: 28383 (midday, 34386)

Rolling Cash 5: 1-16-32-34-39

Lucky for Life: 5-8-22-37-43 Lucky Ball 8

There is a one-in-one-thousand chance of winning $500 for a $1 straight bet. Pick three winners to receive $500. For a $1 straight bet, pick 4 winners to receive $5,000 and you will have a 1-in-10 chance of winning.

If you hit all five numbers in the next drawing, you will win $100,000. You have a 1-in-575,757 chance of winning the jackpot.
The Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 drawings are to take place twice daily at 12:29 p.m. & 7:29 p.m. A Rolling Cash 5 drawing is held each night at 7:35 p.m.

There is a Classic Lotto draw at 7:30 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. With a $1 ticket, your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.

Every night at 10:30 p.m., Lucky for Life draws a prize winner. With a $2 ticket, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 30,821,472.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., Powerball draws the jackpot. One in 292,201,338 chances of winning the jackpot is associated with a $2 ticket.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m., Mega Millions draws. One in 302,575,350 chances of winning the jackpot with a $2 ticket.

Powerball Winning Number on January 7, 2022

Draw Date Winning Numbers Powerball Power Play Estimated Jackpot Jackpot Winners Jackpot Option
01/07/2022 6 – 14 – 25 – 33 – 46 17 2 $630 Million Out of State Winner
01/03/2022 2 – 13 – 32 – 33 – 48 22 2 $540 Million Roll
01/01/2022 6 – 12 – 39 – 48 – 50 7 2 $500 Million Roll

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $630 million (estimated), Jan. 5, 2022: 
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  11. $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018: Won in New Hampshire

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You Can See the Daily  Today Live Lottery Powerball Numbers, at 10:59 p.m. on CTN News

Also Check:

Powerball – The 10 Biggest Powerball and Mega Millions

Powerball Reaches $522M Following Another Winless

Powerball Jackpot Rises To $610M Today, 7th Largest in History

United States Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to a Staggering $1.6

 

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?