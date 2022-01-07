Connect with us

Warriors vs Pelicans: Prediction, Point Spread & Odds
Warriors vs Pelicans: Prediction, Point Spread & Odds

Published

1 hour ago

on

Warriors

Taking on the Mavericks on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will be looking to bounce back after their loss on Wednesday. If you’re looking for last-minute betting tips, you’re in luck! We provide you with the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under numbers at Tipico Sportsbook, as well as all the information you need to place the best bet.

A tip-off is set for 5 p.m. Pacific Time, which can be seen on Bally Sports New Orleans and NBC Sports Bay Area.

A season-low 82 points were scored by the Warriors against the Mavericks, and Steph Curry suffered a quad contusion that could keep him from playing Thursday. It has been a brutal stretch for the Pelicans, who have lost three consecutive games to the Bucks, Jazz, and Suns.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Warriors -2.5
  • Money line: Warriors -145 / Pelicans +120
  • Over-under: 214.5

Warriors at Pelican’s notable injuries:

”Warriors”: The Warriors have not released an injury report for Thursday, but Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, and Andre Iguodala missed Wednesday’s game in Dallas. The Warriors could rest Stephen Curry (quad contusion) on Thursday.

Pelicans: Tomas Satoransky (health and safety protocol), Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Didi Louzada (suspension), and Kira Lewis Jr. (ACL/MCL sprain) are out.

Advice and prediction

Although the Warriors are overreacting to their poor performance against the Mavs, taking the Warriors -3 against one of the worst teams in the league is always a good choice. With Curry probably out, I expect Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to have strong scoring nights.

Prediction: Warriors 109, Pelicans 102

