Greece’s Capital Faces Hottest July in 50 Years with Temperatures Exceeding 40°C (104°F)”

(CTN News) – Greece’s capital is experiencing its hottest July weekend in 50 years as temperatures soar above 40°C (104°F), alongside Italy and Spain, which are also facing a record-breaking heatwave. Climate experts point to global warming caused by burning fossil fuels as a key factor in extreme weather events.

Greece’s ongoing heatwave has prompted severe fire warnings and evacuation efforts due to forest fires, with the country expecting the longest hot spell in its history.

This article explores the current situation in Greece, the devastating forest fires on the island of Rhodes, and the impact of the extreme temperatures on health and tourism.

Record Heatwave Sweeps Greece:

Greece is witnessing an unprecedented heatwave, with its national weather institute warning that the country is likely to endure 16-17 consecutive days of scorching temperatures, surpassing the previous record set in 1987 of 11 days.

The soaring heat has led to severe fire warnings nationwide, especially in Athens, where temperatures may reach up to 42°C (108°F) on Sunday. The Greek government has advised people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities due to the extreme heat.

Wildfires Engulf Rhodes, Forcing Evacuations:

On the Greek island of Rhodes, a large blaze rages for five days, evacuating approximately 30,000 people, including tourists. The fires have spread rapidly, cutting off road access and forcing some tourists to walk to safety.

Authorities have deployed coastguards, armed forces, and local workers to facilitate evacuation. The Navy is also involved in evacuating people by sea, utilizing private vessels as well.

Health Implications and Tourist Sites Closure:

The exceptional temperatures have had serious health consequences, with emergency health officials reporting at least 38 cases of heatstroke in the last three days. Hospitals are also dealing with incidents of fainting and other heat-related conditions.

To safeguard public health, key tourist attractions like the Acropolis have been closed during the day’s hottest hours. The heatwave poses a particular concern for elderly populations, as heat-related deaths are most common in individuals over 80.

Climate Change and Southern Europe:

Climate experts have emphasized that climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, is a significant contributing factor to the intensification of extreme weather events in southern Europe. The region has witnessed soaring temperatures and heatwaves that have affected people’s health and strained resources for firefighting and emergency response.

Conclusion:

Southern Europe, including Greece, is facing a severe heatwave, resulting in record-breaking temperatures, forest fires, and widespread health concerns. The devastating effects highlight the urgency of addressing climate change and adopting sustainable practices to mitigate extreme weather events.

As the heatwave persists, authorities are on high alert, and people are urged to take necessary precautions to stay safe amid these challenging conditions.