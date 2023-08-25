Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 31st August

Epic Games Store Free Games – In 2023, the Epic Games Store continues its tradition of offering free games every week, with no cost whatsoever and no hidden conditions, except for having an Epic Store account.

Curious about the current freebies? Just take a quick scroll down to find out!

Even if you don’t have immediate plans to play these complimentary games, it’s a good idea to log in and add them to your library while they are available.

You never know when you might want to give them a try in the future. Make sure to visit this page regularly to stay updated on the current free offerings and upcoming giveaways.

We also have a comprehensive record of all the previous free games handed out by Epic, so you can see what you might have missed. Happy gaming!

Current Epic Games Store Free Games

You have until Aug 31 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to claim Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak

Epic Store Free Period August 24 – 31 Developer Blackbird Interactive Genre Real-Time Strategy Metacritic PC Score 79 Epic Games Store Page Homeworld: Deserts Of Kharak

Arriving on the scene in 1999, Homeworld made an immediate and lasting impact as a defining p resence within the real-time strategy realm. Its sequel in 2003 further solidified the franchise’s position as a fundamental pillar of the genre. Following this period of success, the series receded from the spotlight, leaving enthusiasts anticipating the eventual arrival of Homeworld 3. Despite this apparent lull, the past two decades have not been devoid of activity. In 2016, Gearbox introduced a spin-off titled “Deserts of Kharak.” Although not reaching the same seminal status as its predecessors, this RTS crafted by Blackbird proved itself to be a commendable undertaking, effectively contributing to the series’ legacy.