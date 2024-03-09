Connect with us

Gaming

Battle Royale Game Fortnite's New Season Features Greek Gods
Advertisement

Gaming

The Ideal Games for a First-Timer at an Online Casino

Gaming

Enjoy Making the Gaming Actions Unfold Faster

Gaming

Exploring Diversity in Social Casino Games: From Traditional Favorites to Innovative New Concepts

Gaming Cryptocurrency

Analysing Cryptocurrency-Based Mega Wins and Payout Speeds in Jackpot Casinos

Gaming

Can I Win Real Money on Online Slots in the UK?

Gaming

Advanced Techniques for Winning at Blackjack

Gaming

Winning Relaxation: Harnessing the Therapeutic Benefits of Online Slot Gaming

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 29 February 2024 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For February 29, 2024

Gaming

The Mogilevich Gang Hacked Epic Games With "Zero Evidence"

Gaming

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Announced For 2025 Release On Nintendo Switch

Gaming

What is the Most Popular Game in Las Vegas?

Gaming

Unblocked Games WTF: Games You Can Play Anywhere, Anytime

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For February 28, 2024

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 28 February 2024 (100% Working)

Gaming

Pokémon Day 2024: Exclusive Game Deals, Tera Raids, and Mobile Trading Cards Unveiled

Gaming

Melbet Bangladesh: A Comprehensive Guide to its Features and Functions

Gaming

Exploring Inclave Casinos and How They Work

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 27 February 2024 (100% Working)

Gaming

Battle Royale Game Fortnite’s New Season Features Greek Gods

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Battle Royale Game Fortnite's New Season Features Greek Gods

(CTN News) – Fortnite’s next season will be even more retro. “Myths & Mortals” is the second season of Epic’s battle royale title, Chapter 5: Season 2

In other words, you can play as Greek gods, fight across Mount Olympus, and wield Zeus’ thunderbolt. Prior to launch, Pandora’s box was featured in an in-game event.

First, let us look at the updated locations. The map has been updated to include mythological locations like Mount Olympus and the underworld, guarded by Cerberus.

Additionally, there are numerous power-ups and items to collect, including the Wings of Icarus that allow you to fly, Zeus’ bolts that allow you to “hurl lightning bolts at your target,” and the Chains of Hades, which will be available later on.

A new season also means a new battle pass, and those who purchase this season’s pass will be able to unlock a number of Greek gods, such as Aphrodite, Medusa, as well as an adorable Slurp Juice version of Poseidon.

As the season progresses, Korra, from the Avatar: The Last Airbender spinoff The Legend of Korra, will also become available. Here is the complete lineup.

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5, Myths & Mortals marks a significant shift in the game.

Although the battle royale mode is still running strong, the new Fortnite version is also serving as a platform for a variety of other games. These include Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival.

There has been a lot of activity since then at Epic. Several months ago, Disney announced plans to invest $1.5 billion in Fortnite developer Epic Games to create an “extensive and open games and entertainment universe.” Recently, Epic has continued its conflict with Apple over App Store changes.

SEE ALSO:

The Ideal Games for a First-Timer at an Online Casino

Enjoy Making the Gaming Actions Unfold Faster

Exploring Diversity in Social Casino Games: From Traditional Favorites to Innovative New Concepts
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies