Battle Royale Game Fortnite’s New Season Features Greek Gods

(CTN News) – Fortnite’s next season will be even more retro. “Myths & Mortals” is the second season of Epic’s battle royale title, Chapter 5: Season 2

In other words, you can play as Greek gods, fight across Mount Olympus, and wield Zeus’ thunderbolt. Prior to launch, Pandora’s box was featured in an in-game event.

First, let us look at the updated locations. The map has been updated to include mythological locations like Mount Olympus and the underworld, guarded by Cerberus.

Additionally, there are numerous power-ups and items to collect, including the Wings of Icarus that allow you to fly, Zeus’ bolts that allow you to “hurl lightning bolts at your target,” and the Chains of Hades, which will be available later on.

A new season also means a new battle pass, and those who purchase this season’s pass will be able to unlock a number of Greek gods, such as Aphrodite, Medusa, as well as an adorable Slurp Juice version of Poseidon.

As the season progresses, Korra, from the Avatar: The Last Airbender spinoff The Legend of Korra, will also become available. Here is the complete lineup.

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5, Myths & Mortals marks a significant shift in the game.

Although the battle royale mode is still running strong, the new Fortnite version is also serving as a platform for a variety of other games. These include Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival.

There has been a lot of activity since then at Epic. Several months ago, Disney announced plans to invest $1.5 billion in Fortnite developer Epic Games to create an “extensive and open games and entertainment universe.” Recently, Epic has continued its conflict with Apple over App Store changes.

SEE ALSO:

The Ideal Games for a First-Timer at an Online Casino