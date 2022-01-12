11 Most Marvellous Casinos Worldwide

Ocean’s 8 serves as an example of how casinos may perform as a set for some of the highest-grossing films in history. And it’s not hard to see why when you consider their spectacular locations.

In this article, we will review the five most prominent and most popular casinos worldwide. However, we consider land-based venues, not online platforms, such as sites not covered by Gamstop 2022. You can participate in gambling games, slot machines, and poker games there. Their main benefit is they can be accessed via the Internet from anywhere on the planet.

The Venetian Macao, China

A total of forty floors and almost one million square meters make up this casino resort in the Chinese region of Macau, one of the essential resort companies in the world. Considered the third-largest building globally since it opened in 2007, it has hosted concerts by Beyoncé and Céline Dion.

City of Dreams, China

Also in Macau, located just across the street from The Venetian, we can explore the second-largest property of international holding company Melco. The City of Dreams casino comprises four towers more than forty stores high; it’s one of the most luxurious establishments in the Asian country.

Foxwoods Resort Casino, United States

This complex of six casinos is based in Ledyard, a town in the US state of Connecticut. It is currently the second-largest establishment of its kind in the United States. Not surprisingly, it has more than 380 gaming tables and more than 6,300 slot machines. Visitors can also enjoy its splendid restaurants.

Casino Lisboa, Portugal

When Casino Lisboa opened its doors in the Portuguese capital, it was controversial. It was the country’s first casino in an urban centre rather than a tourist area. Be that as it may, with betting tables, gaming machines and restaurants to suit all tastes, this establishment now boasts 50,000 square meters of entertainment.

MGM Grand Las Vegas, United States

Among the Las Vegas Strip features, one of the most famous avenues in the United States is the MGM Grand Las Vegas hotel-casino. It includes a convention centre, CBS television sets, the Grand Spa, as well as a multitude of shops, nightclubs, restaurants and, of course, a 16,000-square-metre casino.

Casino Baden-Baden, Germany

As we have said, the Baden-Baden Casino is one of the most beautiful casinos in the world, according to great personalities such as Marlene Dietrich. Moreover, it is one of the 5 oldest casinos still in operation.

Its luxurious interior, styled after such important French palaces as Versailles, is the principal asset on which its fame is based. In addition, the whole town of Baden-Baden is very much geared towards high-class tourism. As a result, there is no shortage of spas, cosy cafés, superb tennis clubs, fine hotels and other amenities that have helped enhance its reputation.

Monte-Carlo Casino, Monaco

The Monte-Carlo Casino is probably the first one that comes to mind for most Europeans when we think of the word “casino”, although it is a world classic. In addition, it has a theatre and a hall that hosts opera and ballet.

It was built in 1863 by the famous architect Charles Garnier and is also among the world’s oldest casinos. It is notable for its imposing façade, glamour, and sheer size. Suffice it to say that it houses some 1,000 slot machines.

An anecdote: to enter, you have to show your passport, as locals cannot enter. And another curiosity: the F1 Grand Prix passes in front of its door. As for cultural visits, they usually take place from 10 am to 12:15 pm.

Bellagio, United States

Of course, Las Vegas is home to some of the best casinos globally, such as the Bellagio hotel-casino, built-in 1998. In addition, it is the “home” of poker greats, and one of the most prestigious championships of the World Poker Tour is held there.

Here you explore:

an artificial lake with a light, water and music show;

a permanent Cirque du Soleil show;

the AAA’s “5 Diamond” distinction;

a poker room with the highest stakes in the world ($20,000 minimum buy-in);

a spa and almost 4,000 rooms.

Forbes and other significant publications consider it the best casino in the world.

Caesars Palace, United States

Caesars is another of the legendary casinos in Las Vegas. It was inaugurated on 6 August 1966. A Spanish couple had the honour of being the first to get married in it two days later. During the 80’s it was trendy for hosting historic boxing evenings with famous fighters such as Sugar Ray Leonard or Muhammad Ali. Later on, Evander Hollyfield, Oscar de la Hoya and other great boxers would pass through there.

In the last decade, it has hardly hosted any fights. It is nowadays better known for the permanent shows of Celine Dion, Elton John and Cher. There are also thousands of rooms here and hundreds of gaming tables.

Sun City, South Africa

The controversial Sun City resort, located some 187km from Johannesburg, was built in 1979 by a local hotel magnate named Sol Kerzner. Sun City has hosted singers such as Frank Sinatra, Queen, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Roxette, Julio Iglesias, Boney M., Rod Stewart, and Tina Turner.

Situated on the edge of a national park, the resort has 4 hotels, a giant auditorium, a golf course, a lake with crocodiles, a water park, etc. In addition, the casino area is home to 38 gaming tables and almost 1,000 slot machines.

Trump Taj Mahal, United States

Atlantic City is the second city in the United States with the most significant casinos, after Las Vegas. One of its most outstanding examples is the Trump Taj Mahal, the Trump business group. This group has gone bankrupt three times, the first time because of the billion dollars they had to spend to build this casino resort, inaugurated with a performance by Michael Jackson.

The Trump Taj Mahal has made the headlines several times for various incidents. Japanese investor Akio Kashiwagi became famous in 1990 when he won 6 million dollars playing baccarat there, thus setting a record that has never been beaten.

Interestingly, Kashiwagi achieved another record that same year, at the same table, when he also became the man who had lost the most in a single baccarat session: $10 million. His story inspired Martin Scorsese’s film “Casino”. In recent years, the Trump Taj Mahal has also been linked to two murder cases, one of which occurred in its gaming rooms.

Conclusion

Even if only for purely tourist interest, locations such as Las Vegas or Monte Carlo are worth visiting. This way, we can enjoy some casinos that have served as the setting for films such as Casino Royale, 21 Blackjack or Rounders.

By the way, if you prefer books, then we recommend checking that excellent list on this site.

Well, we’ll wait for new creative works! It doesn’t look like this love affair between gambling, cinema, and literature will disappear soon.