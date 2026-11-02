Myanmar Airstrikes Damage 17 Buildings in Northern Thailand

MAE HONG SON – A powerful Myanmar military air raid struck Karen rebel positions directly across the Salween River and sent destructive metal shrapnel raining into Northern Thailand. The sudden cross-border blast damaged seventeen civilian buildings in the border village of Ban Mae Sam Laep.

Local authorities confirmed that two heavy aerial bombs detonated just meters from the international frontier on the opposite riverbank. The violent shockwave smashed glass windows, ripped off tin roofs, and cracked concrete walls across the Mae Hong Son riverside community.

Key Takeaways

Myanmar military jets dropped two heavy bombs on KNU positions across the Salween River, damaging 17 buildings in Ban Mae Sam Laep.

Damaged sites on Thai soil include a local health centre, a childcare centre, an administrative meeting hall, a mosque, a Buddhist temple, and a church.

Mae Hong Son border officials have opened three emergency shelters and urged Bangkok to pursue diplomatic discussions to protect frontier villages.

Residents heard military planes screaming through the sky before two thunderous explosions shook the surrounding hills along the waterway. Flaming debris and high-speed metal splinters flew across the narrow river into Thai territory within seconds.

The impact shattered window glass at the Mae Sam Laep Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital and caused indoor ceiling boards to collapse. Medical staff and nearby villagers took immediate shelter under tables as secondary shockwaves reverberated across the quiet valley.

Government inspectors surveyed the riverside perimeter and verified widespread structural harm to both private houses and public facilities. The blast waves broke heavy wooden doors, tore metal awning sheets, and left deep impact craters along the riverbank.

Community Landmarks and Sacred Sites Bear the Brunt

Inspectors confirmed that the explosions damaged seventeen separate structures scattered along the riverbank and main village access roads. The affected properties reflect the diverse local community, which includes Buddhist, Muslim, and Christian families living side by side.

Flying shrapnel struck the village mosque, a local Buddhist temple, and the Ban Mae Sam Laep church within minutes of the blast. Broken glass covered prayer rugs and temple floors, while ceiling plaster fell onto church benches during the frightening assault.

A nearby childcare centre and a local tourist information office also sustained notable structural cracks and shattered facade panels. Emergency teams secured the buildings promptly to prevent falling glass from injuring curious onlookers and small children.

Local Leaders Demand Swift Diplomatic Action

Community leaders in Sop Moei district appealed directly to the central government in Bangkok to demand answers from neighboring authorities. Local administrators stressed that repeated aerial bombardments directly opposite civilian residences place innocent Thai lives in grave daily peril.

Border patrol units from Ranger Company 3608 and local volunteer defense squads stepped up foot patrols along the riverbank. Security teams inspected docked transport boats at the local pier to verify whether vessel hulls sustained puncture damage from hot shrapnel.

Provincial administrators set up three designated evacuation centres equipped with clean drinking water, temporary bedding, and emergency first aid supplies. Local authorities stand ready to shelter both Thai villagers and any fleeing civilian refugees if cross-border hostilities erupt again.

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