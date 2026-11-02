Chiang Rai Police Seize 376kg of Crystal Meth in Mae Sai

CHIANG RAI – Police in Mae Sai have successfully intercepted a massive shipment of illegal drugs dangerously close to the Myanmar border. Officers discovered over 370 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden securely in a rural rice field early Sunday morning. The illicit narcotics were reportedly abandoned near a local irrigation canal located deep within the Mae Sai district.

The major discovery happened just after midnight on November 1, 2026, during a routine provincial police patrol. Local investigative teams spotted 11 suspicious sacks left entirely unattended in the quiet Wiang Phang Kham area. Upon closer inspection, authorities quickly confirmed the bags contained a large quantity of highly addictive narcotics.

Key Takeaways

Police recovered 376.8 kilograms of crystal meth packed into 11 sacks in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai.

The illegal narcotics were found abandoned in a rice field along a rural irrigation canal at 12:30 AM.

Authorities are actively hunting the drug smuggling network, though no suspects were arrested at the scene.

Under the direct command of Police Colonel Jiraphat Saksung, the local authorities quickly moved to secure the area. Inside the 11 large sacks, officers carefully counted exactly 350 individual packages of premium crystal meth. The total weight of the confiscated contraband came to an astonishing 376.8 kilograms including the packaging.

Despite the massive scale of this drug bust, investigating officers did not find any suspects near the rural drop-off point. It appears the professional smugglers fled the scene moments before the local police patrol officially arrived. Consequently, law enforcement officials have launched a full-scale investigation to firmly track down the responsible crime syndicate.

The seized illegal drugs are now safely stored at the Mae Sai Police Station as highly critical evidence. Regional investigators are currently analyzing the packaging materials to find any hidden fingerprints that could successfully identify the traffickers. The police remain incredibly hopeful they can dismantle the wider drug network currently operating throughout the Chiang Rai province.

Border Security Tightens Following Drug Haul

This latest massive seizure clearly highlights the ongoing battle against regional drug trafficking across the rugged northern borders of Thailand. The bustling Mae Sai district has long been a notorious key transit point for illegal narcotics secretly entering the country. Therefore, local police are urgently asking residents to properly report any suspicious nighttime activities to help effectively keep their communities safe.

Government authorities remain deeply committed to fighting this devastating illegal drug trade and vigorously protecting vulnerable local neighborhoods. They are actively working alongside specialized regional task forces to heavily strengthen border patrols and successfully prevent future smuggling operations. The official investigation into this massive drug haul currently remains incredibly active and is considered highly prioritized.

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