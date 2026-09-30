Northern Thailand

Massive Floods Hit Kamphaeng Phet: Locals Flee to Roof Tops

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Massive Floods Hit Kamphaeng Phet

Last Updated on September 30, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

KAMPHAENG PHET– Heavy rainfall has triggered severe flash flooding across Kamphaeng Phet city today. The Suan Mak Canal overflowed its banks early this morning after hours of heavy storms. This sudden surge of dirty water forced many frightened residents to flee onto their roofs.

Emergency response teams quickly launched rescue boats to reach families trapped in the disaster. Drone footage from military units captured the tense moments as soldiers pulled people to safety. Fortunately, dedicated rescue workers brought all the trapped villagers back to dry land safely.

Key Takeaways

  • Sudden flooding from the Suan Mak Canal trapped Kamphaeng Phet residents on their roofs.
  • Rescue teams safely evacuated all stranded individuals using small response boats and military support.
  • Deep floodwaters completely blocked a major national highway, causing massive traffic jams for travelers.

The deep floodwaters also spilled onto Phahonyothin Road near the busy Nakhon Chum intersection. This critical highway serves as the primary travel route connecting Bangkok to northern Chiang Mai. Small passenger vehicles struggled to navigate through the deep, fast-moving water covering the road.

As a direct result, massive traffic jams delayed frustrated drivers for several long hours. Local police officers urged travelers to drive carefully or find completely different travel routes. Meanwhile, neighboring communities faced similar sudden destruction as the dangerous water levels kept rising.

Fast-Rising Waters Destroy Local Homes

In the nearby Tha Khun Ram area, residential homes flooded almost instantly without warning. The muddy water rushed in so fast that families simply could not save their belongings. Many valuable household items were completely ruined before anyone could move them safely upstairs.

A local resident named Somchai Rodraksa shared his terrifying flooding experience with regional news reporters. He explained that the floodwater began rising late at night while most people slept. Nobody in the quiet neighborhood expected the disaster to strike with such incredible speed.

Families panicked as they urgently rushed to gather whatever small items they could carry. Soon after, the paved roads leading into their neighborhoods completely vanished beneath the water. Some desperate people had to physically wade through the murky waters just to escape.

Other trapped residents relied on small wooden boats to travel out of their submerged village. Local disaster relief agencies are now actively setting up emergency shelters for displaced families. The resilient community is working together to provide hot food and clean drinking water.

Massive Floods Hit Kamphaeng Phet

Relief Efforts Continue Across Kamphaeng Phet

Government officials are monitoring the swollen canal water levels very closely throughout the day. They promised to send additional financial support and supplies to the heavily impacted neighborhoods. For right now, the primary goal remains keeping all local citizens completely out of harm.

Community volunteers are also bravely stepping up to help clean the badly damaged houses. The difficult road to full recovery will likely take several weeks for these affected families.

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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